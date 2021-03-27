Barry Lewis picks Dodgers to make history in World Series

World Series: Dodgers over Yankees
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East
1. NY Yankees
2. Toronto
3. Tampa Bay
4. Boston
5. Baltimore
Central
1. Chicago White Sox
2. Minnesota
3. Kansas City
4. Cleveland
5. Detroit
West
1. LA Angels
2. Houston
3. Oakland
4. Texas
5. Seattle
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East
1. NY Mets
2. Atlanta
3. Washington
4. Philadelphia
5. Miami
Central
1. St. Louis
2. Milwaukee
3. Cincinnati
4. Chicago Cubs
5. Pittsburgh
West
1. LA Dodgers
2. San Diego
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
5. Colorado
Tags
Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!
Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.