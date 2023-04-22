Top Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Cade Horton is from Norman, but he's experienced two milestone athletic moments in the Tulsa area.

In November 2019, Horton's final football game occurred at Owasso Stadium, where he passed for two touchdowns in Norman's 46-14 playoff loss to the Rams, who went on to win the Class 6AI state title. A year earlier, his football season also ended with a playoff loss at Owasso.

Fast forward to March 29, 2022, in a Bedlam game at ONEOK Field. Horton, who didn't play baseball in his first year at OU due to Tommy John surgery, had only been used as an infielder before making his collegiate pitching debut that night. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning and picked up the 7-6 win over Oklahoma State. Horton also contributed a RBI double.

Four months later, he was the Cubs' top draft choice -- the seventh overall pick of the Major League draft after helping the Sooners reach the College World Series with a 2.81 ERA in four postseason starts and set a finals record with 13 strikeouts.

Horton's pro career is off to an impressive start.

On Thursday night with Single-A Myrtle Beach in the Single-A Carolina League, he pitched four hitless innings in his second pro start. He walked three and struck out seven. A week earlier in his pro debut, he struck out five of nine batters in 2 1/3 shutout innings.

"It's always good giving up no hits, but that's not really what I try to focus on," Horton said to milb.com. "I am not very results-oriented. I'm more process-oriented. I like focusing on the controlables and not really the outcome, since it really isn't in my control. It's more about taking it pitch-by-pitch and doing what I can when I have the ball."

Horton's velocity reaches 97-98 mph and he's developed an effective cutter/slider that makes it realistic to project him pitching by sometime next year at Wrigley Field.

OU's pitching ace from last season, former Bixby lefty Jake Bennett, is also off to a strong start in his pro career in the Carolina League. Bennett, a second-round draft choice by Washington, has a 2.84 ERA after three starts with 20 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings for Fredericksburg.

Holliday's hot start

Also in the Carolina League, Stillwater's Jackson Holliday, the top overall pick in last year's draft by Baltimore, is off to a sizzling start this season with Delmarva.

On Friday, he belted his first two homers of the season in a win at Fredricksburg. In 12 games, he's batting .404 with 14 RBIs.

Holliday struck out and walked in two plate appearances Wednesday against Bennett.

Locals in the minors

Former Owasso pitcher Dylan Bundy, with Mets Triple-A affiliate Syracuse, made his first minor league appearance since 2015 on Monday as he gave up nine runs and 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings against Scranton-Wilkes Barre...

Holland Hall graduate Jackson Goddard is in the Texas League with Amarillo (Diamondbacks). Goddard pitched a scoreless inning Friday at Northwest Arkansas in his best outing of the season after two rough appearances...

Former Bishop Kelley infielder Matt Reynolds, who played in his MLB career-high 92 games with Cincinnati last year, is opening this season with the Reds' Triple-A affiliate Louisville, where he is batting .283 in 13 games.

Walk-off win for Drillers

Top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the Tulsa Drillers a 6-5 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Friday night at ONEOK Field. The Drillers' third win in a row came before their largest home crowd since the 2018 opener -- 8,379 at ONEOK Field. The game took 2:48 -- the longest in seven home games this season.

Move over Babe

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman, who played for the Drillers the past two seasons, became only the second player in major league history to belt a ninth-inning grand slam for his second go-ahead homer in a road game. The other was Babe Ruth in 1919.