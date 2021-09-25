Barry Lewis: `Most rewarding' season for Drillers manager Scott Hennessey despite missing playoffs

Scott Hennessey's fourth season as Tulsa Drillers manager ended earlier than he expected.
His previous three years concluded in the Texas League finals. This year, the Drillers (63-57) finished two wins away from a fourth consecutive trip to a league championship series.
"It's not a good feeling," Hennessey said after falling just short in a wild scramble won by Northwest Arkansas for Double-A Central's second and final playoff spot as only 1 1/2 games separated four teams. "I'm proud of our guys, they were all in to get to the playoffs, they wanted it.
"I look back and see there are so many games we should've won and didn't."
The Drillers needed to go 7-5 on the road trip that ended the season, but went 5-7 instead. A pivotal moment was on the final homestand when the Drillers lost three in a row to Springfield, the league's worst team. Also, Tulsa suffered losses on July 17 and Aug. 15 against Wichita after holding six-run leads.
But there were plenty of success stories and some comeback wins for the 2021 Drillers, whose roster didn't have its normal complement of veterans.
"It was the best year we've had developmentally," Hennessey said.
Miguel Vargas (.321) became only the second player — both managed by Hennessey — in the Drillers' 44-year history to win a batting title. Vargas had eight RBIs to help the Drillers set a team scoring record in a 23-8 win over Northwest Arkansas July 25 at ONEOK Field.
"He's going to be a special player who's going to play a long time in the big leagues," Hennessey said.
Donovan Casey, who was traded in late July to Washington in the deal that brought Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the parent Los Angeles Dodgers, finished third in the league with a .296 batting average.
Justin Yurchak, who batted .383 in 30 games after moving up to Tulsa, will finish the season as the batting leader (.365) in the full-season minors (Triple-A schedule runs through Oct. 3).
Ryan Noda, acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays organization last winter, won the Double-A Central home run title (29), led the league with 74 walks and was second with 78 RBIs. He had the fifth highest homer total in team history and would've had a shot at the team's homer record if the schedule hadn't been shortened 20 games from a normal season.
Noda was the Drillers' third consecutive homer champion, following DJ Peters (2018) and Cody Thomas (2019).
"And it's not easy to hit home runs in our ballpark," Hennessey said.
Michael Busch, the team's top prospect, led the league with 84 runs scored and had the most extra-base hits (48). Busch, after being slowed by an injury early in the season, batted .267 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs.
Jeren Kendall, in an injury-shortened season, had 10 homers and 33 RBIs in 57 games. He had a knack for dramatic moments as a hitter and showed Gold Glove potential, but with 92 strikeouts and .209 batting average in 201 at-bats, will need to have more consistency at the plate before he moves to a higher level.
"We've just got to get him over the hump, but I've never managed anyone who (has) been a better center fielder and what a joy to be around," Hennessey said.
On June 27, Kendall had a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning for a 6-3 win over Springfield. During June, he had five game-winning RBIs and threw out a runner at the plate to save a win. On June 10, he had a walk-off homer in the 10th to complete Tulsa's comeback from a six-run deficit for a 12-10 win over Wichita.
The Drillers' opening day roster had three pitchers (Andre Jackson, Darien Nunez and Justin Bruihl) who went on to make their major league debuts with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season despite not having been above Single-A before 2021. Another pitcher who made an impact before moving up to Triple-A was Ryan Pepiot, who carried a perfect game into the eighth inning of a 3-0 home win against Arkansas on July 4.
Tulsa's bullpen had Double-A Central's heaviest workload as the Dodgers placed Drillers starters on the strictest pitch limit in the league as a precautionary measure after the 2020 minor league season was canceled. Michael Grove and Gus Varland only had a combined two wins in 33 starts as they were on very conservative pitch counts after coming back from injuries. Drillers relievers Justin Hagenman and Guillermo Zuniga each had seven wins — one short of the league lead. Mark Washington (6-1, 2.00 ERA) was the team's top reliever.
The last road trip included the Drillers debut of highly regarded pitching prospect Bobby Miller, who had two strong starts and should open 2022 in Tulsa along with Grove and Varland, who each struggled, but eventually showed progress.
"Miller's got a power arm and is a great competitor," Hennessey said. "He's pretty special."
Hennessey ranks sixth in Tulsa pro baseball history with 258 career wins as Drillers manager. Bobby Jones (1991-92, '95-2000) holds the record with 509.
Fans returned to Drillers games in impressive numbers in 2021 as the team drew over 300,000 fans despite a shortened schedule and limited capacity early in the season.
As with most major and minor league teams, the Drillers battled through times when COVID and its protocols sent players to the injured list and threatened to derail the season.
"It was the most challenging season, but also the most rewarding," Hennessey said. "It was a hard grind for our staff, and there were some touch-and-go moments, but our players were disciplined, battled and saw it through."
Naturals win pennant
Northwest Arkansas swept the Double-A Central finals in three games, capped by a 6-2 win Friday night in Wichita. Brewer Hicklen belted the winning grand slam in the fourth inning. It was an improbable first pennant since 2010 for the Naturals as on the final day of the season they needed a win plus losses by Arkansas and Frisco to qualify for the playoffs. Frisco lost as it blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning at Amarillo and another lead in the 10th.