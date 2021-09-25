Barry Lewis: `Most rewarding' season for Drillers manager Scott Hennessey despite missing playoffs

"We've just got to get him over the hump, but I've never managed anyone who (has) been a better center fielder and what a joy to be around," Hennessey said.

On June 27, Kendall had a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning for a 6-3 win over Springfield. During June, he had five game-winning RBIs and threw out a runner at the plate to save a win. On June 10, he had a walk-off homer in the 10th to complete Tulsa's comeback from a six-run deficit for a 12-10 win over Wichita.

The Drillers' opening day roster had three pitchers (Andre Jackson, Darien Nunez and Justin Bruihl) who went on to make their major league debuts with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season despite not having been above Single-A before 2021. Another pitcher who made an impact before moving up to Triple-A was Ryan Pepiot, who carried a perfect game into the eighth inning of a 3-0 home win against Arkansas on July 4.