Barry Lewis' MLB playoff picks: Dodgers are my pick

The Los Angeles Dodgers are my World Series pick — they were a juggernaut last year and have the same capability this season. But as good as they were during the 2020 regular season, they were one loss from being eliminated in the NLCS — anything can happen in baseball’s postseason.

San Diego will give the Dodgers a good battle for the NL West title and are my No. 2 choice to win the NL pennant. Adding Blake Snell gives the Padres the best starting rotation in their history.

St. Louis is the best of a diminished NL Central and look for the New York Mets to go from worst to first in a very competitive NL East after acquiring shortstop Francisco Lindor. Any of the five teams have a chance to win the division.

In the American League, look for the Yankees to emerge as the winner in a tight battle with Toronto and Tampa Bay in the East. And it seems the Yankees are overdue for a little playoff luck — their last pennant was in 2009.