Barry Lewis' MLB playoff picks: Dodgers are my pick

The Los Angeles Dodgers are my World Series pick — they were a juggernaut last year and have the same capability this season. But as good as they were during the 2020 regular season, they were one loss from being eliminated in the NLCS — anything can happen in baseball’s postseason.
San Diego will give the Dodgers a good battle for the NL West title and are my No. 2 choice to win the NL pennant. Adding Blake Snell gives the Padres the best starting rotation in their history.
St. Louis is the best of a diminished NL Central and look for the New York Mets to go from worst to first in a very competitive NL East after acquiring shortstop Francisco Lindor. Any of the five teams have a chance to win the division.
In the American League, look for the Yankees to emerge as the winner in a tight battle with Toronto and Tampa Bay in the East. And it seems the Yankees are overdue for a little playoff luck — their last pennant was in 2009.
In the Central, Tony La Russa will show you can go home again as he will lead the White Sox to a division title. Although spring training often is a mirage, Kansas City has looked very capable of producing an exciting season that could land the Royals above .500. The West will be a three-team battle between the Los Angeles Angels, Houston and Oakland. On a hunch I am picking the Angels, who are due for some luck, Mike Trout is due to finally make a postseason run, Owasso’s Dylan Bundy is set to have his best season and Albert Pujols will write a great final chapter to his career.
Last season was crazy, I got my preseason World Series pick right — Dodgers over Tampa Bay. It will be interesting to look back at these picks in 6-7 months and see how I did.
My picks
World Series: Dodgers over Yankees
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East
1. NY Yankees
2. Toronto
3. Tampa Bay
4. Boston
5. Baltimore
Central
1. Chicago White Sox
2. Minnesota
3. Kansas City
4. Cleveland
5. Detroit
West
1. LA Angels
2. Houston
3. Oakland
4. Texas
5. Seattle
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East
1. NY Mets
2. Atlanta
3. Washington
4. Philadelphia
5. Miami
Central
1. St. Louis
2. Milwaukee
3. Cincinnati
4. Chicago Cubs
5. Pittsburgh
West
1. LA Dodgers
2. San Diego
3. San Francisco
4. Arizona
5. Colorado