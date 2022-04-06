Barry Lewis' MLB picks: White Sox will give Tony La Russa a final World Series title

In 2022, look for Tony La Russa to retire as a manager for the second time in his career after leading a team to a world championship. La Russa's Chicago White Sox are my World Series pick. Last week's trade that acquired outfielder AJ Pollock from the Dodgers is the move that could put the White Sox over the top.

The White Sox, who open their season Friday at Detroit, haven't won a playoff series since capturing the World Series in 2005, but that drought should end this year.

Expect the Texas Rangers, who open Friday at Toronto, to be the majors' most improved team — there is a lot of room to improve; the team went 60-102 last year — after several key free-agent signings, including shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien, and pitcher Jon Gray.

Prospects also are looking better for the Kansas City Royals as infielder Bobby Witt Jr. is a Rookie of the Year co-favorite along with Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez. A year ago they were playing against the Tulsa Drillers in Double-A Central, now known again as the Texas League.

In the National League, look for the Milwaukee Brewers to win their third division title in five years and reach the World Series for the first time since 1982 when they were in the AL. They have a deep starting rotation that includes 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and Locust Grove's Adrian Houser. The Brewers also have a dynamic double-play combination of second baseman Kolten Wong and shortstop Willy Adames, whose acquisition last year was a turning point for Milwaukee.

Philadelphia could be a big surprise in the NL after the Phillies set a team record for runs scored last year, led by MVP Bryce Harper.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, after signing first baseman Freddie Freeman away from Atlanta, will be a contender as usual and regain the West title after having their eight-year division run ended last year by San Francisco. But losing Seager will hurt the Dodgers more than many project.

Defending World Series champion Atlanta will return to the playoffs. Although it was a great move to acquire first baseman Matt Olson from Oakland to fill in the void left by Freeman's departure, it just won't be the same in Atlanta — sort of like in St. Louis when Albert Pujols left the Cardinals following La Russa's last previous World Series title in 2011.

St. Louis, with the return of Pujols, is looking for a storybook year as he rejoins pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina for one final season. All three will be in the lineup when the Cards host Pittsburgh in the opener Thursday. But Oliver Marmol, who at 35 is much younger than those three Cardinals legends, will likely make some rookie mistakes as St. Louis' new manager, and the pitching isn't strong enough to keep up with the Brewers in the Central.

My picks

World Series: White Sox over Milwaukee

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East

1. Boston

2. Tampa Bay-x

3. Toronto-x

4. NY Yankees

5. Baltimore

Central

1. Chicago White Sox

2. Kansas City

3. Minnesota

4. Detroit

5. Cleveland

West

1. Houston

2. Seattle-x

3. Texas

4. LA Angels

5. Oakland

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East

1. Philadelphia

2. Atlanta-x

3. NY Mets-x

4. Miami

5. Washington

Central

1. Milwaukee

2. St. Louis

3. Chicago Cubs

4. Cincinnati

5. Pittsburgh

West

1. LA Dodgers

2. San Francisco-x

3. San Diego

4. Colorado

5. Arizona

x-Wild card

