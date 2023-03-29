San Diego State’s run to the NCAA basketball’s Final Four will set the tone for that city’s best sports year ever as the Padres, after the free-agent signing of Xander Bogaerts and last summer’s acquisition of Juan Soto, are all in to win it all in 2023.

The Padres’ last pennant was in 1998 and 25 years later they will get revenge against the New York Yankees in a World Series rematch.

San Diego will outdistance the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West — only the second time in 11 years that the Dodgers won’t win the division. In the NL Central, Milwaukee will prevail over St. Louis in baseball’s weakest division. The NL East should be a compelling three-team race between Atlanta, Philadelphia and the New York Mets.

In the AL West, new manager Bruce Bochy will turn the Texas Rangers into winners and they will be the majors’ biggest surprise. Look for Kansas City to be improved in the AL Central, but the Royals still are a year away from returning to the postseason for the first time since winning the 2015 World Series. An interesting AL East will have two wild-card teams, with Baltimore claiming the last wild card after making notable strides last year.

BARRY LEWIS’ MLB PICKSWorld Series: Padres over Yankees

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East

1. Toronto

2. NY Yankees-x

3. Baltimore-x

4. Boston

5. Tampa Bay

Central

1. Minnesota

2. Chicago White Sox

3. Cleveland

4. Kansas City

5. Detroit

West

1. Texas

2. Houston-x

3. Seattle

4. LA Angels

5. Oakland

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East

1. Atlanta

2. Philadelphia-x

3. NY Mets-x

4. Miami

5. Washington

Central

1. Milwaukee

2. St. Louis

3. Pittsburgh

4. Chicago Cubs

5. Cincinnati

West

1. San Diego

2. LA Dodgers-x

3. San Francisco

4. Colorado

5. Arizona

x-Wild card