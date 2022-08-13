Barry Lewis: Many 2020 college Drillers are starting pro baseball careers

When COVID-19 canceled the minor league season in 2020, the Tulsa Drillers fielded a team in the Texas Collegiate League with many players projected for pro careers.

That has certainly proved to be the case, as eight 2020 college Drillers pitchers were selected in last month's Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Those draft choices included Hunter Barco (Pittsburgh Pirates, second round, University of Florida), Brandon Sproat (New York Mets, third round, Florida), Zach Maxwell (Cincinnati Reds, sixth round, Georgia Tech), Cade Winquest (St. Louis Cardinals, eighth round, Texas-Arlington), Bryce Osmond (Los Angeles Angels, 15th round, OSU/Jenks), Adam Tulloch (Cleveland Guardians, 15th round, Arizona), Kale Davis (Toronto Blue Jays, 16th round, OSU/OU/Westmoore) and Javier Ramos (Colorado Rockies, 18th round, OU/Vian). Tulloch also was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. All have signed except for Sproat and Davis. Barco, who signed for $1.78 as the Pirates' top choice, was expected to be a first-rounder before undergoing Tommy John surgery thus year.

Last year, four other 2020 Drillers were drafted: catcher Nathan Hickey (Boston Red Sox, fifth round, Florida); pitcher Austin Vernon (Tampa Bay Rays, 10th round, North Carolina Central); third baseman Ben Ramirez (Seattle Mariners, 13th round, Southern Cal); and pitcher David Festa (Minnesota Twins, 13th round, Seton Hall). The Dodgers also signed as free agents utilityman Max Hewitt (OSU) and lefty Adam Scoggins (ORU).

Hewitt is one level away from the 2022 Drillers at High-A Great Lakes. Scoggins was released Wednesday — he had a 6.11 ERA in 21 appearances for Great Lakes. Others signing last year as free agents were outfielder Cade Cabbiness (OSU/Bixby) with the Angels and Jamal O'Guinn (USC) with the Reds. Cabbiness is on the voluntary retired list.

Two other 2020 Drillers signed earlier — pitchers John Beller with St. Louis (USC) and Matt Merrill with Washington (USAO/NOAH).

Several of those 2020 Drillers already are off to good starts in their pro careers. Beller has already made it up to the Texas League with Springfield. Festa is 8-3 with a 2.49 ERA for two Single-A teams. Vernon is 9-3 with a 2.45 ERA for two single-A teams and has moved into MLB Pipeline's top-30 list of Tampa Bay's prospects.

Ramirez is batting .270 with 11 homers and 62 RBIs at Single-A Modesto. Hickey is at .265 with nine homers and 48 RBIs for two Single-A teams.

The 2020 college Drillers manager and former OSU coach Tom Holliday just finished his fourth season as the manager for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League. Randy Whisler, who was a 2020 college Drillers coach and former pro-Drillers and Cincinnati Reds coach, was recently named Victory Christian's head coach. He also was on Holliday's coaching staff at Chatham.

Another 2020 Driller, infielder Cam Chick, recently announced he was transferring from Nebraska and continuing his college career at Missouri.

Guardians promote Battenfield

Former OSU/Verdigris pitcher Peyton Battenfield is in the major leagues this weekend for the first time. Battenfield was called up by the Cleveland Guardians after going 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 21 starts for Triple-A Columbus.

Battenfield joined the Guardians in Toronto as a replacement for pitcher James Karinchak, who was placed on the restricted list after not being allowed to enter Canada because he is unvaccinated.

Feat of the year

The Minor League performance of the year occurred Wednesday in the Texas League when Springfield's Chandler Redmond had four homers and 11 RBIs in a 21-4 win at Amarillo. Redmond became only the second known pro player to hit for the home run cycle.

In a span of four innings, he hit a solo homer, a two-run homer, a three-run homers and grand slam. The only other time occurred it also was by a St. Louis Cardinals prospect in the Texas League — Arkansas' Tyrone Horne in 1998. A three-run blast in the eighth completed Redmond's home run cycle.

Redmond became the first Springfield player to hit four homers in a game. He had a RBI single on his first at-bat. During the rest of August, he is 1-for-20.

Redmond, a 32nd-round round draft choice from Gardner-Webb in 2019, is hitting .240 with 17 homers and 61 RBIs. His grand slam wasn't his first this season — he also hit one against Tulsa on July 17.

Elsewhere in the minors

Stillwater's Jackson Holliday, the MLB Draft's No. 1 choice, went 1-for-3 in each of his first two games for Baltimore's team in the Florida Complex League. ...

Former Jenks pitcher Thomas Hatch is 7-5 with a 4.81 ERA at Triple-A Buffalo (Toronto). Another Jenks graduate, Brett Standlee, is 3-2 with a 4.79 ERA in 31 appearances for High-A Eugene (San Francisco). ...

Holland Hall graduate Jackson Goddard is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 13 appearances for High-A Hillsboro (Arizona). Goddard, on the Injured List all last season, picked up his first win since 2019 on Aug. 5. ...

Former OU quarterback Cody Thomas, an outfielder who led the Texas League with 23 homers for Tulsa in 2019, is on an Arizona Complex rehab assignment and expected to be activated soon by Triple-A Las Vegas (Oakland). Thomas, who is coming off Achilles surgery, has not played in more than a year for Las Vegas.