Barry Lewis: Last year's TCL Drillers living up to hype, many entering pro baseball

Another 2020 Driller who spent time this summer with Chatham was utilityman Cam Chick, who was released recently.

Ryan Cash, an infielder with the 2020 Drillers who played the past two college seasons with ORU, is in pro ball in the independent American Association, where he is batting .284 in 22 games with Gary (Indiana).

The TCL is continuing this season, reduced to six teams from last year's 10. Two of Double-A Central's five franchises that operated teams in the TCL in 2020 are doing so again this year — Amarillo and San Antonio.

Oilers legend dies

Nino Escalera, who along with teammate Chuck Harmon in 1953 became the first Blacks to play for baseball's Tulsa Oilers, died on July 3 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. He was 91. Escalera and Harmon also broke the Cincinnati Reds' color barrier in 1954 — Escalera, who singled in his first major league at-bat, appeared one batter ahead of Harmon for the Reds.