Barry Lewis: Last year's TCL Drillers living up to hype, many entering pro baseball

Last year's version of the Tulsa Drillers in the Texas Collegiate League were built up by its head coach Tom Holliday as a team where a majority of the players would wind up in pro baseball.
That is coming to reality after the Major League Draft this month and subsequent free-agent signings following the draft.
Four were draft choices. Catcher Nathan Hickey from Florida was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fifth round. Austin Vernon, a right-hander from North Carolina Central, was chosen by Tampa Bay in the 10th round.
Seattle selected Southern Cal third baseman Ben Ramirez in the 13th round. West Virginia lefty Adam Tulloch was picked in the 17th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Tulloch isn't the only one who will have a chance someday to have played for both the college and pro Drillers as the Dodgers also signed Oklahoma State utilityman Max Hewitt and Oral Roberts lefty Adam Scoggins.
A pair of 2020 Drillers outfielders, OSU's Cade Cabbiness and USC's Jamal O'Guinn, also signed as free agents — Cabbiness, a Bixby graduate, with the Los Angeles Angels and O'Guinn with the Cincinnati Reds.
Two other Drillers from last season already have been playing with major league organizations — lefty John Beller and right-hander Matt Merrill. Beller, from USC, has a 4.53 ERA with St. Louis' low Single-A affiliate Palm Beach. He picked up his first pro save with four shutout innings July 16 after his first 11 appearances were starts.
Merrill, a Tulsan and NOAH product, has three consecutive scoreless relief outings for Washington's low Single-A affiliate Fredericksburg (Virginia). He picked up his first win of the season July 17 with a shutout inning. Merrill also had a win in a pro stint in 2017 in Houston's organization before pitching two years for USAO after the NAIA restored his amateur status.
More 2020 Drillers will be entering pro baseball in the next year or two as their top pitching prospects Bryce Osmond and Hunter Barco will be eligible for the 2022 draft.
Barco, projected by many to be the first left-hander drafted next summer, was 10-3 with a 4.01 ERA for Florida this year. Barco is spending this summer with the USA Collegiate National Team along with Florida and 2020 Drillers pitching teammate Brandon Sproat.
Osmond, an OSU right-hander from Jenks and 2019 All-World baseball player of the year, is in the Cape Cod League this summer with the Chatham (Massachusetts) Anglers. Holliday is the head coach there, assisted again by his 2020 Drillers coaches Randy Whisler and Mickey Tettleton. Chatham's pitching staff this summer also has included numerous others 2020 Drillers — Scoggins, Tulloch, Vernon, Garrett Crowley, Sproat, Zach Maxwell and Cade Winquest. Scoggins was dominant in six outings as he didn't allow a hit, walked three and struck out 16 over 6 1/3 innings.
Another 2020 Driller who spent time this summer with Chatham was utilityman Cam Chick, who was released recently.
Ryan Cash, an infielder with the 2020 Drillers who played the past two college seasons with ORU, is in pro ball in the independent American Association, where he is batting .284 in 22 games with Gary (Indiana).
The TCL is continuing this season, reduced to six teams from last year's 10. Two of Double-A Central's five franchises that operated teams in the TCL in 2020 are doing so again this year — Amarillo and San Antonio.
Oilers legend dies
Nino Escalera, who along with teammate Chuck Harmon in 1953 became the first Blacks to play for baseball's Tulsa Oilers, died on July 3 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. He was 91. Escalera and Harmon also broke the Cincinnati Reds' color barrier in 1954 — Escalera, who singled in his first major league at-bat, appeared one batter ahead of Harmon for the Reds.
Escalera, a first baseman, batted .305 with 95 runs, 22 doubles and 47 RBIs to help Tulsa reach the '53 Texas League finals. During the semifinals, he hit for the cycle with six RBIs in a win over Fort Worth. He led the TL with 19 triples and only struck out 35 times in 617 plate appearances. After spending 1954 with the Reds, he played the next eight seasons in the Triple-A International League with Havana, Columbus and Rochester.
After retiring as a player, Escalera was a scout for the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.
Rivalry heats
The Amarillo Sod Poodles' promotion for their Sunday game is a Taylor Trammell bobblehead giveaway to commemorate his stomp on ONEOK Field's home plate after hitting the pennant-winning grand slam against the Drillers in the 2019 Texas League finals. It's interesting they aren't holding that promotion when they host the Drillers in September.
Notable
Former OSU and Jenks pitcher Brett Standlee, the 2017 All-World baseball player of the year, signed with the San Francisco Giants on Friday after being drafted in the 17th round...
Seattle recalled former OSU and Bishop Kelley infielder Donnie Walton from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday...
Former top Drillers catching prospect Keibert Ruiz had the first three-homer game of his career Friday for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. He is batting .309 with 16 homers.