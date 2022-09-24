Barry Lewis: `Great year' for Drillers despite early playoff exit

More than a few times during the past month, I've heard a version of the question, "What's wrong with the Drillers?"

And that was even before Tulsa was outscored 28-2 as the Drillers were swept in two games by the Wichita Wind Surge in the Texas League's North Division finals that wrapped up Thursday at ONEOK Field.

The answer is simple: The Drillers weren't close to being the same team at the end of the season than they were back in early April for the opening three-game series sweep in Wichita.

To some extent that was expected. The Drillers began the season with a loaded roster, one of their best ever, with many players who would normally be up in Triple-A but were held back due to a talent traffic jam in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

If all those players developed as expected, they were projected to move up to Oklahoma City or higher before the season ended, many by mid-season, and that's what happened. If the Drillers were going to reach the playoffs, they likely needed to do it by winning the first half as they did.

"We got a lot of guys that started here, we got them out of here, we did our jobs," Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. "And the guys who came here busted their tail, gave us great effort every night. We just didn't get it done (in the playoffs). A lot of these guys will be back with a bad taste in their mouth and we look forward to getting back in the playoffs next year."

Among those who were promoted from the Drillers during the season were infielders Michael Busch, who has 20 homers and 77 RBIs for OKC after having 11 homers and 29 RBIs with Tulsa; Jacob Amaya, who is at .258 with OKC; and Devin Mann, batting .261 with OKC.

Also in OKC is outfielder James Outman, who is batting a combined .294 with 29 homers and 102 RBIs after being Tulsa's MVP in the first half. And that doesn't count going 6-for-13 with a homer in his major league debut with the Dodgers.

Michael Grove was in the Drillers' opening rotation, but has made five appearances, including four starts with Los Angeles. Among the bullpen stalwarts who moved from Tulsa to OKC during the season were Mark Washington, Aaron Ochsenbein and Nick Robertson.

The Drillers, however, kept winning despite the promotions until receiving a double blow on Aug. 14. Top pitching prospect Bobby Miller fired 7⅓ shutout innings that day as the Drillers improved their overall record to 59-49. But after the game Miller and another standout, Gavin Stone, were sent to OKC. As dominating as Miller was at time, Stone was the team's best pitcher as he had a 1.60 ERA in 13 starts. Both have continued to thrive in OKC.

After their departures, the Drillers went 10-22. Also contributing to the Drillers' fall-off in the last month were season-ending injuries to outfielder Jonny DeLuca and catcher Carson Taylor. In addition, outfielder Ryan Ward and infielder Kody Hoese never regained their normal form after going on the Injured List. Ward was on his way to setting the Drillers' all-time homer record until his IL stint.

Two players who went in the opposite direction were Justin Yurchak, who batted .333 over the final 2½ months after being at .223, and Brandon Lewis, who hit 19 of his 24 homers in the second half. A pleasant surprise was shortstop Leonel Valera, who batted .290 with 13 homers and 62 RBIs in 88 games. He was the most consistent Drillers hitter after moving up to Tulsa on May 31.

The Drillers set a team record with 196 homers although they finished last in the TL in runs scored. Tulsa's ERA of 5.19 was the worst in team history. Part of that was due to allowing a team-record 240 stolen bases -- the most in the minors' top two levels. The only pitcher who could stop the running game was John Rooney, who leads the minors with 17 pickoffs.

A game for the record books came on Aug. 4 when the Drillers tied a franchise high for runs in a 23-7 win at Northwest Arkansas. Andy Pages had three of his team-high 80 RBIs in that game.

The season's best week came in mid-June when the Drillers captured six wins in a seven-game series against Wichita at ONEOK Field to overtake the Wind Surge for the first-half title. Dodgers and former OSU lefty Andrew Heaney, on a rehab assignment, set the tone for the series with a strong rehab start. Five of the wins were one-run decisions.

Wichita, however, later won eight of the final nine meetings with Tulsa. The Wind Surge got stronger as the season went along, peaked at the right time, and was the league's best team over the past 2½ months so it isn't surprising that it will be playing Frisco in the TL finals that start Sunday.

But although the season ended on a down note, overall there were more positives than negatives for the Drillers in 2022 as they reached the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons and had their fifth consecutive winning record with Hennessey as manager.

"It's a great year," Hennessey said. "That's the thing as I sit here and reminisce, the guys got better. James Outman and Michael Grove have helped our big club. It was a fabulous year. At the end of the year it hurts to lose, but we'll bounce back."