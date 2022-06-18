Barry Lewis: Former Drillers Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin having breakout years for Dodgers; is Andrew Heaney next?

In 2014, Tyler Anderson showed he had the potential of being a major league star when he was the Texas League Pitcher of the Year with the Tulsa Drillers in their final season as a Colorado Rockies farm team.

Anderson, a Colorado Rockies first-round draft choice in 2011, was 7-4 with a 1.98 ERA with the Drillers.

However, in his final start for the Drillers in the Texas League Championship Series, he suffered an elbow injury on a rainy night at ONEOK Field and didn’t pitch again until 2016.

Anderson never seemed quite the same after that injury although he enjoyed some decent moments after making his major league debut with the Rockies in 2016. The lefty then moved on to the San Francisco Giants in 2020, and then went 7-11 with a 4.53 ERA as he split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners.

After six mediocre seasons, Anderson, 32, is having a breakout year and looking like an all-star after signing with the Dodgers in March. Anderson is 8-0 with a 2.82 ERA and was in the national spotlight Wednesday night when he came within two outs of no-hitting the Los Angeles Angels before allowing Shohei Ohtani’s triple on his career-high 123rd pitch.

The Dodgers are hopeful that former Oklahoma State lefty Andrew Heaney can produce similar results as Anderson. Heaney returns to the Dodgers rotation Sunday after being sidelined for two months. Hopes are high for Heaney, who had two superb starts for the Dodgers in April before going on the injured list. His three rehab starts coming back from a shoulder injury also were impressive, including five shutout innings for the Drillers on Tuesday.

Heaney, 31, has had a career similar to Anderson’s. Both were first-round draft choices but have been mediocre in the majors as they have battled injuries. Heaney entered this season with a 32-38 record, while Anderson was 29-38. Heaney looks like a pitcher who could also experience a breakout season.

Another former Drillers pitcher having a breakout year and like Anderson has an 8-0 record for the Dodgers is right-hander Tony Gonsolin. He has a 1.42 ERA through 12 starts. Gonsolin was superb down the stretch in the 2018 season to help the Drillers win the pennant.

The Dodgers, in a tight National League West race with San Diego and San Francisco, will need Anderson, Gonsolin and Heaney to excel as the team likely will be without Walker Buehler for most of the remaining schedule and Dustin May is out for the season.

Owasso’s Bride reaches majorsOwasso graduate Jonah Bride is in the major leagues for the first time in his baseball career.

The Oakland Athletics called up Bride from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. After his first four games through Friday, Bride is batting .308 (4-for-13).

Bride, 26, went hitless in his debut Tuesday at Boston’s historic Fenway Park, but picked up his first two hits Wednesday and added another Thursday.

Bride is a utilityman. He started at third base twice and at second base once in his first three games. Bride also is a catcher.

This year, Bride was batting a combined .347 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 124 at-bats for Las Vegas and Double-A Midland.

Holliday’s prediction looks goodAustin Vernon, who pitched for the college Tulsa Drillers in 2020, is compiling fantastic numbers with Low-A Charleston after being Tampa Bay’s 10th-round draft choice last year. Vernon is 8-0 with a 1.45 ERA in 13 games after four shutout innings Friday. He has 81 strikeouts with 17 walks in 49⅔ innings.

In ‘20, Vernon came to Tulsa unheralded from North Carolina Central but made a big impact with his high-90s mph fastball after being activated in the season’s second half.

His Drillers manager, Tom Holliday, raved then about Vernon’s potential.

“In this game it doesn’t matter where you’re from,” Holliday said. “It really doesn’t. If anybody gets anything about what this summer college baseball is, you can be from anywhere. ... Nobody ever heard of him and he might pitch in the big leagues someday.”

Vernon was the Carolina League pitcher of the month for May.

Cavalli improvingTop Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli, a former Bixby and OU pitcher, is 3-3 with a 4.87 ERA in 12 starts for Triple-A Rochester, but is trending in the right direction.

He has been stellar in four of his past five starts — allowing only three runs in those 22 good outings.

Keuchel’s comebackFormer Bishop Kelley lefty and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was signed to a minor league contract by the Arizona Diamondbacks after the Chicago White Sox released him with a 2-5 record and 7.88 ERA. Keuchel, 34, allowed four runs in five innings for a Diamondbacks affiliate in the Arizona Complex League.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.