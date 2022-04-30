Barry Lewis: Former Drillers thriving in Triple-A; Cavalli dominates for first '22 win

Although many of last season’s Tulsa Drillers are still with the team, several have advanced to higher levels.

Ryan Noda, who won the Texas League homer title with 29 last season, is off to a good start after the parent Los Angeles Dodgers moved him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Noda is batting .296 with four homers and 12 RBIs (through Friday).

Miguel Vargas, who won the TL batting title last season, is also with OKC. He has three homers, 12 RBIs and a .250 batting average.

Ryan Pepiot, who was the Drillers’ pitching ace in the first half of ‘21, is back on track after struggling late last year with OKC. This year, he has a 1.66 ERA in five starts after being reunited with 2018-21 Drillers pitching coach Dave Borkowski.

A pair of power-hitting ‘19-21 Drillers outfielders traded to other organizations are in the Triple-A International League. Carlos Rincon is batting .279 with two homers for Syracuse (Mets), while Donovan Casey is at .265 with with three homers and 10 RBIs for Rochester (Nationals). Casey spent five days in the majors, but didn’t appear in a game.

Also in the IL is ‘21 Drillers catcher Stevie Berman, who is batting .267 with six RBIs in 15 at-bats for Buffalo (Blue Jays) after being released in early April by Triple-A St. Paul (Twins).

Zach Willeman is still in the TL, but with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals). He is 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA in seven appearances.

Cavalli wins

Top Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli, a former Bixby and OU pitcher, bounced back from three tough starts and picked up his first 2022 win on Saturday. He pitched 5⅓ hitless innings with three walks and one strikeout in Rochester’s 3-0 win over Syracuse.

Peters moves to Japan

DJ Peters, an outfielder who led the Texas League with 29 homers to help the Drillers win the pennant in 2018, is playing this season in Japan.

After making a splash late last season when he had 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 52 games, albeit with a .198 batting average, he signed for a guaranteed $680,000 with the Lotte Giants. Peters is batting .178 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 24 games.

Reynolds joins Reds

Former Bishop Kelley infielder Matt Reynolds was claimed on waivers by the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday when the Mets designated him for assignment. Reynolds had hits in two of his first three at-bats with Cincinnati. Those are his first major league hits since 2018.

Alvarez returns

A very interesting day in Drillers history was July 23, 2017, at Northwest Arkansas. It was Ryan Garko’s abrupt farewell as Tulsa’s manager and also the Drillers debut of then-Dodgers pitching phenom Yadier Alvarez. He was somewhat wild, but overall looked promising in a four-inning start a couple weeks after starting in the Futures Game.

However, it was mostly downhill from there for Alvarez with the Drillers and Dodgers. Alvarez, who received a $16 million signing bonus from the Dodgers, could dominate in one inning and fall apart in the next. Over three seasons with the Drillers, he was 3-6 with a 4.66 ERA in 26 games. He had 94 strikeouts in 85 innings, but issued an alarming 72 walks. Even more alarming was he appeared disinterested in baseball.

After two horrible starts to open 2019 with the Drillers, he was shut down and didn’t pitch again until three appearances for the Dodgers’ Arizona rookie team late last year. On Thursday, he was moved off the Drillers’ restricted list and moved up to Oklahoma City. That night, he made his first appearance in a full-season league in more than three years with a seven-pitch scoreless inning for Oklahoma City. At age 26, Alvarez has reportedly matured and has an electric arm without a lot of mileage on it — only 215 innings since the Dodgers signed him in 2015. If he reaches the majors, it would be an amazing comeback.

As for Garko, he runs the Detroit Tigers’ minor league system as vice president of player development following two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels as a coaching assistant, focusing on analytics and game-planning strategies, and instant replay coordinator. He left the Drillers to become head coach at the University of Pacific and was 45-55 in two seasons there.

Changing bases

The size of bases in pro baseball this year increased from 15 square inches to 18. Drillers manager Scott Hennessey hasn’t seen the change have much effect.

“They looked funny, we called them pizza boxes, but once you get a week in, you’re good,” Hennessey said. “When we first started it was like an eyesore because baseball people are so used to one thing, but now it’s fine.”

