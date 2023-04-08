A compelling storyline from early in the Tulsa Drillers’ 2022 season involved Gus and Louie Varland.

For the first time, a Drillers pitcher’s mound opponent in a game was his brother.

In the ‘22 season opener at Wichita, Gus was the Drillers’ starting pitcher and was still in the game when Louie entered as a reliever for the Wind Surge. Gus pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings, Louie gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings and the Drillers won.

A month later, they faced each other as starting pitchers in Wichita. This time, Louie outpitched his brother and picked up the win.

On June 15, they didn’t pitch against each other in the same game, but they produced the rare feat of brothers each picking up a win in a doubleheader at ONEOK Field.

In September, Gus was given a day off by the Drillers and was at Yankee Stadium to watch Louie make his major league debut. Louie, a year younger than Gus, was one of the TL’s top pitchers last season as he went 7-4 with a 3.34 ERA. During the season’s final month, he delivered five solid starts for the Minnesota Twins.

Last season didn’t go as well for Gus as he went 4-4 with a 6.11 ERA in his second year with the Drillers. But a positive was that Gus, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019, had his first full healthy season since he was with his brother at Concordia (Minnesota) College in ‘18 before making his pro debut later that year in the Oakland Athletics farm system.

However, in an amazing turn of events, Gus is beginning this season in the majors while Louie is in Triple-A.

Gus, 26, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 draft. He was a long shot to stick with the Brewers, but an impressive spring training with his velocity reaching 98 mph, and a few injuries to others opened the door for a spot in the bullpen.

In a video released by the Brewers, this was an emotional Varland’s reaction after being told by manager Craig Counsell that he made the season-opening roster.

“The last two years, battling through it, so many sleepless nights, I cannot believe this opportunity arose,” Gus said. “I’m just so grateful.”

Adding to the excitement is that he is with the Brewers, the second closest major league team to his hometown of St. Paul, where his brother is pitching.Later, Gus said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “It was a complete shock. I went numb all over my body. I didn’t really know how to react. It was an unbelievable experience.”

About 25 family members saw him pitch a scoreless inning in his Brewers debut at Wrigley Field.And so far he’s making the Brewers’ decision look good. He hasn’t allowed a run in his first four appearances. On Friday, he picked up his first hold in a win over St. Louis. On Saturday, he went two innings for the first time against the Cardinals.

Louie also is off to a good start this season with a win in his 2023 debut with St. Paul. If the brothers keep pitching well, they’ll have a chance for their first major league mound matchup when the Brewers and Twins meet in June.

Talented teams

For the second year in a row, the Tulsa Drillers are opening the Texas League season with a roster that mlb.com ranks as one of the minors’ most talented.

Tulsa’s roster is ranked at No. 4. The Drillers have five position players that are on the parent Los Angeles Dodgers’ 40-man roster. Another TL team, defending champion Frisco, has the No. 1 ranking.

“Our roster’s loaded, but everybody’s loaded in this league,” Drillers manager Scott Hennessey said. “Everybody has a good team. On paper we’re fine, but you’ve got to go out there and earn it on the field.”

Drillers catcher Diego Cartaya is the 12th overall prospect and outfielder Andy Pages is ranked at No 78.

For Frisco, outfielder Evan Carter, a 2020 second-round draft choice, is the Texas Rangers’ top prospect and ranked 38th overall by mlb.com. The starting rotation includes Texas’ top two pitching prospects, Owen White and Jack Leiter, the second overall selection in the 2021 draft. Both are in the mlb.com top 100 as well as shortstop Luisangel Acuña, the brother of Atlanta star Ronald Acuna. Outfielder Dustin Harris showed signs of stardom with Frisco last year as he hit 17 homers.

Other top-100 prospects in the TL are Amarillo shortstop Jordan Lawlar (Diamondbacks) at No. 9, Wichita shortstop Brooks Lee (Twins) at No. 29 and Arkansas pitcher Bryce Miller (Mariners) at No. 94.

Also in the rankings

Besides Pages, three other 2022 Drillers are in the top 100 — pitcher Bobby Miller (22), Michael Busch (51) and Gavin Stone (53). All are at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Former Stillwater shortstop Jackson Holliday, the top overall pick in last year’s draft by Baltimore, is at No. 10. Holliday is 5-for-9 with four RBIs in his first two games with Single-A Delmarva. He had a game-winning hit in extra innings Friday.

Former Bixby/OU pitcher Cade Cavalli, who was going to be in the Washington Nationals’ rotation this year before undergoing Tommy John surgery, is at No. 55. Former Norman/OU pitcher Cade Horton, the No. 7 overall pick last year by the Cubs, is at No. 98. Horton is at Single-A Myrtle Beach. Former Heritage Hall pitcher Jackson Jobe, the third overall pick by Detroit in 2021, is at No. 60. Jobe is on High-A West Michigan’s injured list with lumbar spine inflammation.