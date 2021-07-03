Barry Lewis: Ex-OU QB Cody Thomas, other '19 Drillers stars thriving after trades; Playoffs will be different

Three standouts from the Tulsa Drillers' 2019 Texas League North Division champions are thriving with other organizations after being traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Cody Thomas was named the Triple-A West player of the month. Thomas, an outfielder with Las Vegas, led the league with 11 homers, 28 RBIs, 74 total bases and a .747 slugging percentage in June.
Thomas, 26, was acquired by Oakland in February with pitcher Adam Kolarek for former OU infielder Sheldon Neuse and current Drillers pitcher Gus Varland.
In 2019 with Tulsa, Thomas led the Texas League with 23 homers and was third with 76 RBIs as he batted .236.
Catcher-third baseman Connor Wong and shortstop Jeter Downs were playoff stars for Tulsa in '19 before being sent with former Drillers outfielder Alex Verdugo to the Boston Red Sox in the trade for Mookie Betts, who helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, and David Price.
Wong, whose .349 batting average led TL hitters with at least 100 plate appearances in '19, made his major league debut with the Red Sox on June 22 and went 2-for-8 in his first three games. Wong, who batted .417 with 11 RBIs in 10 playoff games for Tulsa in '19, received praise from Red Sox manager Joey Cora for his work behind the plate catching Nathan Eovaldi (9-4), the team's leading winner. Both Wong and Eovaldi are Houston natives and worked out together during last year's COVID hiatus.
“There’s some calmness,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said about Wong to the media. “The way he sets up. He’s not panicking back there.”
Wong said, “I think it helped a lot to have an established relationship with him and kind of have a good feel for what his pitches do and how they work off each other.”
Downs is batting .240 with seven homers for Triple-A Worcester and was selected to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games on July 11 in Denver. Downs had a three-homer game for Tulsa in the 2019 TL Championship Series at Amarillo and batted .349 in the playoffs.
Cavalli headed to Futures Game
Top Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli, a former Bixby and OU pitcher, was selected to the National League's roster for the Futures Game. Cavalli is a combined 3-2 with Double-A Harrisburg and Single-A Wilmington. He has a 2.35 ERA in 10 starts with 97 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings.
Besides Tulsa's Michael Busch and Andre Jackson, other Double-A Central players selected were Springfield infielder Nolan Gorman, Northwest Arkansas infielder Bobby Witt Jr., Amarillo outfielder Alex Thomas, Arkansas outfielder Julio Rodriguez, San Antonio infielder CJ Abrams and Frisco pitcher Cole Winn. Josh Winder, who pitched three games for Wichita against the Drillers at ONEOK Field this season before being promoted to Triple-A St. Paul, also was chosen.
Strange playoff format
Major League Baseball announced Friday that there will be playoffs in the minor leagues after all this season, except in Triple-A and the rookie complex leagues.
In all the leagues having playoffs, there will be a best-of-5 championship series that starts Sept. 21. That's not surprising, but what was a stunner is that the finals will not automatically include the division winners, but instead the teams with the best records.
"That's a head-scratcher, it doesn't make any sense," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. "But we're ecstatic that there will be playoffs."
In Double-A Central, that means it's possible for the Drillers to win their division for a fourth consecutive year, but not be in the playoffs. Because teams are playing 96 of their 120 games against division opponents and not even playing three teams, this format for the finals is ridiculous.
Melega is hopeful that officials "will re-think" the format. The announcement on the playoffs also didn't indicate which games the No. 1 seed would host.
Tiebreakers will be based on head-to-head competition and then on a team's record over the last 20 games.
In Triple-A, instead of playoffs there will be 10 regular-season games added over two weeks with the team having the season's best record being declared champion. Even with a potentially flawed format, having playoffs is definitely preferable to how Triple-A's pennant winners will be determined.