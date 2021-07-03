Barry Lewis: Ex-OU QB Cody Thomas, other '19 Drillers stars thriving after trades; Playoffs will be different

Strange playoff format

Major League Baseball announced Friday that there will be playoffs in the minor leagues after all this season, except in Triple-A and the rookie complex leagues.

In all the leagues having playoffs, there will be a best-of-5 championship series that starts Sept. 21. That's not surprising, but what was a stunner is that the finals will not automatically include the division winners, but instead the teams with the best records.

"That's a head-scratcher, it doesn't make any sense," Drillers president/general manager Mike Melega said. "But we're ecstatic that there will be playoffs."

In Double-A Central, that means it's possible for the Drillers to win their division for a fourth consecutive year, but not be in the playoffs. Because teams are playing 96 of their 120 games against division opponents and not even playing three teams, this format for the finals is ridiculous.

Melega is hopeful that officials "will re-think" the format. The announcement on the playoffs also didn't indicate which games the No. 1 seed would host.

Tiebreakers will be based on head-to-head competition and then on a team's record over the last 20 games.