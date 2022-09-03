Barry Lewis: Drillers' 40th anniversary reunion celebrates first pennant

A special team and summer were remembered at ONEOK Field on Saturday night.

There was a 40th anniversary reunion of the Tulsa Drillers’ first Texas League pennant winners.

Tom Henke and Mike Mason, who both were called up directly for their major league debuts with the Texas Rangers immediately after winning the 1982 title, threw out the ceremonial first pitches before the game against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Of course, both pitches were strikes.

The 2022 Drillers wore 1982 Drillers replica jerseys for the game against the Naturals, whose bench coach, Mike Jirschele, was an infielder for the ‘82 Drillers.

During the reunion, Henke and Mason reminisced about their first day in the majors together.

Henke said, “I remember talking to Mike in the outfield in old Arlington Stadium and we’re looking at each other, and saying, `hey, we’re here.’ “

Henke and another reliever who would reach the majors, Jack Lazorko, and Dennis Long gave the Drillers an unbeatable bullpen down the stretch after Lazorko returned to Tulsa from Triple-A Denver.

Henke and Lazorko, who also was at the reunion, were two of the 14 players with the ‘82 Drillers who reached the majors. Slugging first baseman Mike Rubel would likely have joined that list if he had not suffered a career-altering broken wrist after being promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City in 1983.

Rubel did have a major league moment that summer when the Drillers hosted the parent Texas Rangers in an exhibition for the first time and he hit two homers — those didn’t count in his official stats.

Rubel had not seen most of his ‘82 teammates (except for Texas Rangers TV studio analyst Steve Buechele who was not at the reunion) in almost 40 years until this weekend.

For Rubel and the others at the reunion, it was easy to pick up where they left off so many years ago.

“We were in a hotel bar last night until about 1:30 when they kicked us out, telling old war stories, it was so much fun to relive those stories,” Rubel said.

“I thought after 40 years, with as much fun as we liked to have, that it would have taken its toll a little worse than it has, but everybody looks great.”

Lazorko added, “It’s great to be back, it’s been unbelievable catching up with relationships and talking about how things used to be in both old ballparks.”

Henke, encouraged by his family to attend, was at the reunion two days after his mother’s funeral.

“Just great friendships, some guys I’ve seen today I haven’t seen in 40 years and its almost like we never left, other than we’ve changed a little bit appearance-wise,” Henke said with a smile.

The Drillers’ ‘81-82 manager, Tom Burgess, died in 2008.

“I loved Tommy, he helped get me to the big leagues,” said Henke, who was inducted into the Drillers Wall of Fame in 2002 after being one of the majors’ top relievers from 1985-95. Henke retired after being the National League’s top reliever in 1995 with St. Louis to return home to Jefferson City, Missouri, where he still lives. At the reunion, he was wearing his Drillers championship ring and Toronto Blue Jays 1992 World Series ring.

Rubel had an incredible calendar year for the Drillers from mid-1982 to mid-1983 with 36 homers in 136 games, which would be a team record for a single season. Schedules back then were 136 games. Rubel asked the Rangers if he could stay in Tulsa for the entire ‘83 season to see what incredible numbers he could post but the request was denied. He also played for Tulsa for two months in 1986.

Other special moments from that Tulsa baseball summer of ‘82 included hosting the Texas League All-Star Game with the All-Stars playing Oklahoma City, Tim Henry’s seven-inning no-hitter (on the day of the PGA Championship’s final round at Southern Hills) and a 23-inning win at Jackson in July — Henke pitched four shutout innings in that game.

Rubel and Buechele were part of a spectacular turnaround as they joined the team after the Drillers finished 19 games under .500 in the first half.

“Mike and Steve were two big keys to our winning,” Henke said. “But everybody chipped in and did their part.”

The Drillers were 46-23 in the second half, also boosted by the additions of a future long time major leaguer, shortstop Curtis Wilkerson, along with center fielder Brett Benza.

Rubel joined the Drillers directly from Cal State Fullerton and Buechele from Stanford — players rarely go right from the major league draft to Double-A anymore.

“All I had heard was they were one of the worst teams in baseball, won very few games,” Rubel said. “Steve and I showed up and they had released a bunch of people, and people were throwing stuff and cleaning out their lockers.

“Unbelievable we came back from that. Quite an accomplishment now that I think about it.”

In the playoffs, the Drillers won the three-game division series at Jackson, where they had lost in heartbreaking fashion a year earlier. Jackson’s lineup included Daryl Strawberry. Tulsa then went on to sweep El Paso in three games in the finals. It was Tulsa pro baseball’s first pennant in eight years and first TL title since ‘63.

“It’s always great to win it all,” Lazorko said. “It was a great time.”

Lazorko went on to pitch five seasons in the majors. Besides being a college baseball TV analyst, he is Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association’s president for the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter.

Although Rubel didn’t reach the majors, he has enjoyed a very successful career in a tile and stone installation business that he owns in Yorba Linda, California. Among those he has done work for include Tiger Woods, Mark McGwire and many ballplayers he knows.

Rubel never imagined that type of career when he was with the Drillers, an amazingly successful shift — just as was Tulsa’s 1982 pennant-winning season after a bad first half.

“That was pretty incredible,” Henke said. “We just got on a roll. It was a great run.”