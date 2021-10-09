Barry Lewis: Double-A Central honors four Drillers

After last year winning their first World Series since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers delivered an impressive encore with a 106-56 record in the regular season — the most wins ever for a defending world champion.
Big spending on the player payroll is a key factor, but just as important is an impressive player development system that has benefited the Tulsa Drillers since becoming their Double-A affiliate in 2015.
Dodgers stars who spent notable time in Tulsa on the way to the majors include Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Will Smith. Half of last year's postseason roster were former Drillers.
And the Dodgers sent numerous top prospects to acquire key parts such as Trea Turner and Max Scherzer for this year's playoff drive, but still have incredible depth in the minors.
That was evident when Minor League Baseball announced its Double-A Central all-star team Wednesday and three of the 12 selections were Drillers — second baseman Michael Busch, third baseman Miguel Vargas and designated hitter Ryan Noda.
Busch batted .276 with 20 homers and 67 RBIs. Vargas, the league's hitting leader, batted .321 with 16 homers and 60 RBIs. Noda, acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays during the winter, led the league with 29 homers, was second with 78 RBIs and batted .250.
Next year, the Drillers' outfield is expected to include Andy Pages, who was selected as the High-A Central's MVP and the league's top MLB prospect. Pages led the league with 31 homers and 88 RBIs as he batted .265 for Great Lakes. Also set to move up with Pages into the Drillers outfield is another all-star, Ryan Ward, who batted .278 with 27 homers and 84 RBIs.
Among the Drillers who weren't all-stars were infielder Justin Yurchak, who led the full-season minors with a .365 batting average for Tulsa and Great Lakes, and Devin Mann, who was honored as Double-A Central's player of the month for September. Mann batted .323 with a league-high eight homers, 49 total bases and .790 slugging percentage. He also was second with 17 RBIs.
The Dodgers are sending six players to the Arizona Fall League for top prospects, and five of those are Drillers — pitchers Bobby Miller and Landon Knack, infielders Jacob Amaya and Kody Hoese, and outfielder James Outman.
Other all-stars
Double-A Central champion Northwest Arkansas, a Kansas City Royals affiliate, also had three all-star selections — first baseman Nick Pratto, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., and catcher MJ Melendez.
Arkansas had two players — reliever Darin Gillies and outfielder Julio Rodriguez, regarded by some as the top prospect in baseball and who will likely start next season in the majors with Seattle.
Other all-stars were Midland left-handed starting pitcher Jared Koenig, Frisco right-handed starter Cole Winn and outfielder Bubba Thompson, and Amarillo outfielder Stone Garrett.
Melendez was named the most valuable player, Witt was selected as the league's top MLB prospect, Winn was the pitcher of the year and Wichita's Ramon Borrego was the manager of the year.
It was a great year in the Royals' farm system as they also had four of the 12 all-star selections in High-A Central — league champion Quad Cities first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (who spent the second half of the season with NWA), second baseman Michael Massey, catcher Logan Porter and left-handed starter Anthony Veneziano, who was chosen as the pitcher of the year. QC's Chris Widger was the manager of the year.
In Triple-A East, Royals affiliate Omaha had two all-stars — pitcher of the year Jackson Kowar and designated hitter Ryan McBroom. In addition, Witt, was also named as the top MLB prospect as he was in Double-A Central.
Witt, who batted .290 with 33 homers and 97 RBIs overall, was named by Baseball America as its Minor League Player of the Year.
Melendez, who batted .288 with 103 RBIs combined for NWA and Omaha, was Minor League Baseball's Joe Bauman Award winner as the overall home run leader with 41. He hit four homers in six games at Tulsa's ONEOK Field. Pratto was second with 36. Royals prospects had four of the minors' top six homer totals.
Urias joins select group
Dodgers lefty Julio Urias, who went 20-3 this year, is only the fifth pitcher to play for the Drillers before becoming a 20-game winner in the majors. Urias, the youngest Driller ever as he was in 18 when he was with them for 13 starts in 2015, joins Kevin Brown, Rick Helling, Jamie Moyer and R.A. Dickey. Urias is the National League's first 20-game winner since Scherzer did it in 2016.
Strong relief
Former Oral Roberts pitcher Jordan Romano had a breakout season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA and 23 saves in 62 appearances. Romano was especially impressive during the stretch run as he finished with 10 consecutive scoreless outings with only two hits allowed in 11 innings and had eight saves.