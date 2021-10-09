Barry Lewis: Double-A Central honors four Drillers

Other all-stars were Midland left-handed starting pitcher Jared Koenig, Frisco right-handed starter Cole Winn and outfielder Bubba Thompson, and Amarillo outfielder Stone Garrett.

Melendez was named the most valuable player, Witt was selected as the league's top MLB prospect, Winn was the pitcher of the year and Wichita's Ramon Borrego was the manager of the year.

It was a great year in the Royals' farm system as they also had four of the 12 all-star selections in High-A Central — league champion Quad Cities first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (who spent the second half of the season with NWA), second baseman Michael Massey, catcher Logan Porter and left-handed starter Anthony Veneziano, who was chosen as the pitcher of the year. QC's Chris Widger was the manager of the year.

In Triple-A East, Royals affiliate Omaha had two all-stars — pitcher of the year Jackson Kowar and designated hitter Ryan McBroom. In addition, Witt, was also named as the top MLB prospect as he was in Double-A Central.

Witt, who batted .290 with 33 homers and 97 RBIs overall, was named by Baseball America as its Minor League Player of the Year.