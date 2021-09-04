Barry Lewis: Cooperstown will add two former Tulsa players Wednesday

Wednesday will be a special day in Tulsa baseball history.
It will be the first time that the Baseball Hall of Fame's induction ceremony will include two former Tulsa players — Ted Simmons and Larry Walker. They will be joined by Derek Jeter and labor leader Marvin Miller.
The other seven former Tulsa players in Cooperstown are Willard Brown, Steve Carlton, Dizzy Dean, Jesse Haines, Frank Robinson, Warren Spahn and Ivan Rodriguez.
Two other Hall-of-Famers, Jake Beckley and Satchel Paige, were with the Oilers as a manager and coach, respectively. Spahn was the Tulsa Oilers' manager for five years, but pitched in three games for them. Paige was inducted in 1971 — two years before his coaching stint started with Tulsa.
Simmons was only 19 when he moved up with much hype to Triple-A Tulsa in 1969 — he made his major league debut the previous September after a call-up from Single-A. Legendary Tulsa World sports editor Bill Connors compared Simmons' switch-hitting power potential to that of Yankees great Mickey Mantle, who had just retired.
Simmons, with Spahn as his manager, more than lived up to the fanfare. He was the American Association's Rookie of the Year award winner as he batted .317 with 16 homers and 88 RBIs. He earned another September promotion to St. Louis and would have started 1970 as the Cardinals catcher after Tim McCarver was traded to Philadelphia. But Simmons had a six-month stint in the U.S. Army Reserve and began '70 in Tulsa instead. After batting .373 in 15 games for Tulsa he was on his way to stay with the Cardinals.
Simmons played in the majors through 1988. He spent 13 of his 21 major league seasons with the Cardinals. Simmons helped the Milwaukee Brewers win their first pennant in 1982 and then lost to St. Louis in the World Series.
Simmons, who had a .285 career batting average, ranks second behind Rodriguez among major league catchers in career hits and doubles. Simmons ranks behind Yogi Berra in career RBIs for a catcher and also is high in other categories among catchers.
But even though he was an eight-time selection to the All-Star Game, he was often overshadowed during his era by Johnny Bench, Carlton Fisk and Thurman Munson. However, it was still shocking to see him drop off the Hall of Fame ballot because he received so few votes from the BBWAA (writers) in 1994. He is the first player to be selected by the Veterans Committee to the HOF after falling off the writers' ballot after one year of eligibility.
In July, a statue of Simmons was unveiled outside Busch Stadium — the first Cardinal to receive that honor since 2002.
Walker played only briefly with Tulsa, but made an impact during his week on an injury-rehab assignment with the Drillers in 2004.
Walker, an outfielder who played for the Drillers at age 37 after already having won three National League batting titles, an MVP award and seven Gold Gloves, homered in the game that clinched a first-half title for Tulsa at Drillers Stadium. Later that year, he helped the Cardinals win a pennant.
Fast track to majors
Two pitchers who began the season with the Drillers are already contributing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL pennant race.
Andre Jackson, who spent most of the season with the Drillers, has allowed only one run over 8 2/3 innings in his first two major league appearances. Jackson was 3-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 15 games for Tulsa.
Justin Briuhl, a lefty, has a 1.80 ERA in 11 appearances, primarily as a reliever for the Dodgers. He had a 1.20 ERA in eight games for Tulsa during the season's opening month before moving up to Triple-A.
While Jackson, who came to Tulsa on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, was expected to have a shot at the majors this season, Briuhl has been a major surprise. He signed with the Dodgers as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
Around the minors
Former Bishop Kelley and Oklahoma State infielder Donnie Walton is batting .309 with 11 homers and 46 RBIs in 53 games for Triple-A Tacoma. Walton also has played 23 games in the majors with Seattle this season...
Tulsa resident and former NOAH pitcher Matt Merrill is 2-0 with a 2.29 ERA in 12 appearances over the past two months with low Single-A Fredericksburg (Nationals). He has recently moved into the starting rotation and has 49 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings. Merrill pitched last summer with the Drillers in the Texas Collegiate League...
Top Kansas City Royals prospect and Omaha shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was the Triple-A East player of the month for August after he led the league in RBIs (29), runs (25), total bases (66), doubles (10) and was second in home runs (nine) after being promoted from Double-A Northwest Arkansas on July 20.