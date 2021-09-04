Barry Lewis: Cooperstown will add two former Tulsa players Wednesday

Simmons played in the majors through 1988. He spent 13 of his 21 major league seasons with the Cardinals. Simmons helped the Milwaukee Brewers win their first pennant in 1982 and then lost to St. Louis in the World Series.

Simmons, who had a .285 career batting average, ranks second behind Rodriguez among major league catchers in career hits and doubles. Simmons ranks behind Yogi Berra in career RBIs for a catcher and also is high in other categories among catchers.

But even though he was an eight-time selection to the All-Star Game, he was often overshadowed during his era by Johnny Bench, Carlton Fisk and Thurman Munson. However, it was still shocking to see him drop off the Hall of Fame ballot because he received so few votes from the BBWAA (writers) in 1994. He is the first player to be selected by the Veterans Committee to the HOF after falling off the writers' ballot after one year of eligibility.

In July, a statue of Simmons was unveiled outside Busch Stadium — the first Cardinal to receive that honor since 2002.

