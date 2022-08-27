Barry Lewis: Bixby's Cade Cavalli shows potential in major league debut for Nationals

Bixby graduate and former Oklahoma Sooners pitcher Cade Cavalli's major league debut generated a lot of excitement among baseball fans in the nation's capital Friday night.

Cavalli, the Washington Nationals' top prospect since being their first-round draft choice in 2020, allowed six hits and seven earned runs, walked two and struck out six over 4⅓ innings in a 7-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He threw 99 pitches. Cavalli retired the first batter he faced, Jake Fraley, on a groundout.

The pitching line could have been better for Cavalli, who wasn't helped much by his teammates' defense, not a rare situation for Washington pitchers this season — one of the reasons why the Nationals are 42-84.

Cavalli had a sizable gathering of family and friends cheering him on at the game, which drew a larger crowd than normal at Nationals Park. His batterymate was former Tulsa Drillers catcher Keibert Ruiz.

“I felt very comfy, at home,” Cavalli said to media after the game. “I really thought I was going to be more nervous, and I liked how I felt. I liked my mental space up there. There was no panic, I felt composed. But I've got to execute more.

“I thought the fastball played well tonight and the change-up as well. I was very pleased with the change-up. Slider, I just got to work on a little bit, and my curveball has always been there. So I’m not worried about it and I’m very excited for this next start.”

Cavalli was promoted from Triple-A Rochester, where he went 6-4 with a 3.71 ERA in 20 starts.

“You can’t really judge a kid’s first outing, because I know that regardless of what they tell you, the nerves are there, right?” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He wants to impress. He wants to show that he belongs here. So baby steps, but I thought the stuff was really good.”

Cards honor Holliday

Stillwater graduate and former Tulsa Drillers outfielder Matt Holliday was inducted into the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon along with Julian Javier, a second baseman on three pennant-winning teams in the 1960s, and Charles Comiskey.

During Holliday's eight seasons from 2009-16 with the Cardinals, they reached the playoffs six times, won two pennants and a World Series. He also was selected for four All-Star Games as a Cardinal.

Holliday was elected in the fans' voting. He wasn't always loved by St. Louis fans as a big seven-year contract he signed created huge expectations that he would produce Albert Pujols-like numbers. But eventually Cardinals fans grew to appreciate his consistency — he had a .293 overall batting average with St. Louis and he averaged 20 homers and 80 RBIs — twice he had more than 100. Fans also appreciated him living in St. Louis and his charitable efforts in the community, as well as his leadership on the ballclub.

It was finally clear how much Cardinals fans had grown to appreciate him during a memorable weekend at the end of the 2016 season that provided a Hollywood ending to his Cardinals playing career.

Moving up

Matt Holliday's son, Jackson, the No. 1 selection in the Major League Draft last month, didn't take long to move up in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Jackson Holliday batted .385 with one homer and five RBIs in 10 games for the Orioles' Florida Complex League team before being sent to Single-A Delmarva on Wednesday.

Rangers promote Keuchel

Bishop Kelley graduate and 2015 AL Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel is getting another major league chance, this time with the Texas Rangers.

Keuchel was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start for the Rangers on Saturday against Detroit. In stints with the White Sox and Arizona this season, Keuchel was a combined 2-7 with a 7.88 ERA in 12 starts.

With Round Rock, Keuchel was 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts. In his last start Aug. 19, he pitched seven shutout innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

His batterymate for all four starts with Round Rock was former Oral Roberts and Claremore catcher Matt Whatley, who was promoted from Double-A Frisco in late July. Whatley homered in Keuchel's win Aug. 19.

Kernek dies

Former Tulsa Oilers, St. Louis Cardinals and University of Oklahoma first baseman George Kernek died Aug. 14 in Purcell. He was 82.

Kernek, who grew up in Holdenville, played five seasons for Tulsa (1961, '63-64, '66-67). Tulsa made the playoffs in four of those seasons. He had 478 hits in 476 career games with Tulsa. His best season with the Oilers was in 1966 when they reached the Pacific Coast League finals as he had 18 homers and 84 RBIs.

Kernek was the Cardinals first baseman for 30 games in late 1965 and early '66, following Bill White, but his time in St. Louis ended when Hall-of-Famer Orlando Cepeda was acquired from San Francisco.