Seven years ago, Cleveland Indians pitcher Peyton Battenfield was the Tulsa World's All-Metro (now All-World) baseball player of the year after leading Verdigris to a Class 3A state title.

On Wednesday, Battenfield made his major league debut with 4 2/3 impressive innings at Cleveland's Progressive Field, allowing only two runs (one earned) as he received a no-decision in a 4-3 loss against the New York Yankees.

Last year, Battenfield was called up by the Guardians for an August weekend, but didn't appear in a game.

This past week after Battenfield was promoted from Triple-A Columbus, he spent his first two games a bullpen option without getting into a game before tabbed as Wednesday's starter. Battenfield said to media after the game that the experience of finally making his MLB debut was "awesome."

“I wasn’t as nervous walking in as I thought I’d be,” Battenfield said. “I thought I was going to be shaking my legs a little bit. It was a blast.”

After allowing a leadoff double to Anthony Volpe, he struck out Aaron Judge, starting a streak of 13 consecutive batters retired before giving up three consecutive singles in the fifth. Battenfield then retired the last hitter he faced on a groundout. He pitched aggressively against the Yankees as he struck out three and didn't issue a walk over his 66 pitches.

"They tell you not to be star-struck when you get out there, but it's hard not to be when you grow up watching a bunch of these guys," Battenfield said.

Battenfield, 25, was a ninth-round draft choice by the Houston Astros in 2019 after three seasons as a reliever for Oklahoma State. Two years later, he was traded to Cleveland. Last year, he was 8-6 with a 3.62 ERA for Columbus.

“I put in a lot of work this off-season with the slider and just trying to get it to locate because it doesn’t have a ton of movement,” Battenfield said. “To be able to spot it up and to see the results play out the way they did is pretty reassuring.”​

Battenfield impressed Guardians manager Terry Francona.

“He used his cutter very well, and he started mixing some curve balls, which really helped,” Francona said.

Bradley signs with Marlins

Broken Arrow graduate Archie Bradley signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins and will likely be assigned to Triple-A Jacksonville. Bradley could boost a struggling Marlins bullpen. After pitching in the majors with Arizona from 2015-20, the Marlins are his fifth organization in four years as he also has pitched for Cincinnati, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Angels.

Last year, Bradley had a 4.82 ERA in 21 appearances for the Angels before suffering a pair of injuries that ended his season. He has a career ERA of 3.92 in 294 appearances. Bradley was the World's All-Metro pitcher of the year in 2011 when he led Broken Arrow to the 6A state title.

Locals in the minors

Former Owasso/OU pitcher David Sandlin picked up his first pro win Friday night. Sandlin, an 11th-round draft choice by the Kansas City Royals last year, allowed one run on two hits, walked one and struck out nine for the Single-A Columbia Fireflies in a 4-1 victory over Charleston in the Carolina League. Sandlin combined with three relievers for 20 strikeouts. It was Sandlin's third pro appearance. He was the Fireflies' Opening Night starter on April 6 and allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings ...

At age 28, former Broken Arrow/OSU pitcher Trey Cobb appears to be closer to making it to the majors than he has ever been in his pro career that started in 2017. The Philadelphia Phillies, after drafting him from the New York Mets, gave him a long look in spring training and he took advantage as he didn't allow a run in six relief appearances. With Triple-A Lehigh Valley, he has opened the season with four scoreless outings and two saves ...

Jenks graduate Brett Standlee is back with the San Francisco Giants' High-A affiliate Eugene for a second season in the Northwest League. The former OSU right-hander has opened 2023 with two scoreless outings. Last year, he was 3-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 40 appearances ...

Former ORU pitcher Isaac Coffey, a 10th-round draft choice by the Boston Red Sox last year, gained his first pro win Wednesday. Coffey allowed two runs in five innings for High-A Greenville in a 5-2 victory over Asheville in the South Atlantic League. His catcher was Nathan Hickey, who played for the 2020 Tulsa Drillers college team.