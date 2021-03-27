Archie Bradley, Dylan Bundy, Dallas Keuchel among local players to watch in majors in 2021

RHP Archie Bradley
Philadelphia Phillies
High school: Broken Arrow
Age: 28
2020 season: Was 2-0 with six saves and a 2.95 ERA in 16 relief appearances split between Arizona and Cincinnati.
Career: Showed durability with over 60 appearances in three consecutive seasons before the shortened 2020 season. The former high school quarterback, the seventh overall selection in the 2011 draft, has a 23-25 record with a 3.91 ERA in 255 games over his first six seasons. Has 425 strikeouts in 412 innings.
2021 outlook: Bradley signed a one-year, $6 million contract as a free agent as the Phillies looked to rebuild a bullpen that was a major problem for them last year. Could be used as a closer or in a setup role.
RHP Dylan Bundy
Los Angeles Angels
High school: Owasso
Age: 28
2020 season: A change of scenery after being traded from the lowly Baltimore Orioles to the Angels was a career-renewer for Bundy, who was coming off two sub-par years. In 11 starts, he went 6-3 with a 3.29 ERA — the best of his career. Had 72 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings.
Career: Has a 44-48 record with a 4.54 ERA in 138 games. Has 674 strikeouts in 680 innings. The fourth overall choice of the 2011 draft led the Orioles in wins in his first full year in their starting rotation and had a 13-9 record with a 4.24 ERA in 2017.
2021 outlook: Will get his first Opening Day start for the Angels on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. Everything looks in place for him to have his best season.
RHP Jon Gray
Colorado Rockies
High school/colleges: Chandler/Eastern, OU
Age: 29
2020 season: It was a lost year — his worst in the majors — as he went 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA in eight starts before being shut down in September with an ailing shoulder. He was coming off his best overall year in 2019 when he went 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA.
Career: Has a 45-37 record and 4.59 ERA with 692 strikeouts in 680⅓ innings. After being the third overall pick in the 2013 draft, he went 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA for the Tulsa Drillers in 2014.
2021 outlook: Gray has shown during spring training that his velocity is back to normal and appears ready for a bounce-back season.
LHP Dallas Keuchel
Chicago White Sox
High school: Bishop Kelley
Age: 33
2020 season: In his first year with the White Sox after signing as a free agent for three years, $55.5 million (a vesting fourth year could make it worth $74 million), he more than lived up to expectations with a 6-2 record and career-best 1.99 ERA in 11 starts. The only negative was ending with a rough outing in the playoffs — especially frustrating because he has a history of being a clutch postseason pitcher.
Career: The 2015 Cy Young and Warren Spahn Award winner is 90-73 with a 3.59 ERA in eight seasons — the first six with Houston. Was a 20-game winner in 2015 and is a two-time All-Star. Has won four Gold Gloves. Helped Houston win a World Series title in 2017.
2021 outlook: He will start the season No. 2 in the White Sox rotation behind Lucas Giolito and will make his debut Friday against the Angels. It will be interesting to see if new White Sox manager Tony La Russa has any impact on Keuchel.
C J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia
High school: MWC Carl Albert
Age: 30
2020 season: Projected over a normal season, continued a career path of his power numbers improving over every year since making his major league debut in 2014. In 47 games, had 11 homers and 32 RBIs with a .266 batting average. A year earlier, had 25 homers and 83 RBIs.
Career: Has 95 homers and 358 RBIs in seven seasons — first five with the Marlins. A third-round draft choice in 2010, he was the quarterback that led Carl Albert over Bixby in the 2009 Class 5A state football title game.
2021 outlook: Became baseball’s highest paid catcher when he signed a five-year, $115.5 million contract during the offseason. A big storyline during the Phillies’ training camp has been whether he will be ready for Opening Day after he suffered a minor thumb fracture last month. It looks like he will be after hitting a homer in his first spring at-bat Tuesday.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World