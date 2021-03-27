2021 Royals outlook: Change of scenery should benefit new outfielder Andrew Benintendi

KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Manager: Mike Matheny (second year)
2020 finish: 26-34 (AL Central, fourth)
2021 forecast: 81-81, third
Three storylines
1. Can Andrew Benintendi revive his career?
The former Arkansas outfielder was the American League rookie of the year runner-up in 2017 and one of the Red Sox’s World Series heroes in ’18 as he averaged 88.5 RBIs over those seasons. But his numbers declined in 2019 and he had a nightmarish 2020. A change of scenery to a lower-pressure environment should be just what he needs to get back on track.
2. Was it worth it to sign Salvador Perez to a big extension?
The six-time all-star and five-time Gold Glove-winning catcher recently signed a four-year, $82 million extension and the 2015 World Series MVP could have become a free agent after 2021. At age 30, some might question this investment for a rebuilding team. But it was a great move by the Royals — not only do they maintain a connection with a fan favorite to the 2015 season, but he is still really good. He is coming off being Comeback Player of the year with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in 37 games. And he brings a lot of leadership intangibles.
3. Can Jorge Soler return to form?
After finally living up to his potential when he led the American League with 48 homers in 2019, he only had eight last year as he was bothered by an oblique injury. But he's looked great in spring training and appears ready for a big bounceback year.