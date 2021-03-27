2021 Cardinals outlook: Nolan Arenado's addition should lift St. Louis

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

Manager: Mike Shildt (fourth year)

2020 finish: 30-28 (NL Central, second)

2021 forecast: 88-74, first

Three storylines

1. Will Nolan Arenado live up to the hype and lift the offense?

It was a no-brainer for the Cards to acquire baseball’s top third baseman, a dominant hitter and fielder. St. Louis’ lineup needed an offensive boost and Arenado’s addition should give the Cards baseball’s top defensive infield. But recent big acquisitions from other teams have either not lived up to their billing or been flops in St. Louis. And Arenado has had a lackluster spring training. So there is a bit of concern despite his impeccable credentials.

2. Do the Cards have enough pitching?