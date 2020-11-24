Pro baseball: Union graduate Drew Rucinski wins Korean title game

Union High School graduate Drew Rucinski pitched the NC Dinos to the KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) League championship Tuesday.

Rucinski tossed five shutout innings to lead the Dinos to a 4-2 victory over the Doosan Bears in Game 6 of the championship series at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The Dinos won the best-of-7 series, 4 games to 2.

Rucinski, 31, allowed only one earned run in 13 innings as he picked up two wins and a save in the series.

During the regular season, Rucinski was second in wins in the Korea Baseball Organization League with a 19-5 record. He was third in strikeouts with 167 and fifth in ERA at 3.05. Twice in the series, he outdueled Raul Alcantara, the league's leading winner with a 20-2 record.

Rucinski finished his second year in the KBO after spending most of the 2018 season with the Miami Marlins, posting a 4-2 record and 4.33 ERA in 32 relief appearances. He also has pitched in the majors with the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins.

In 2006, Rucinski was the winning pitcher for Union with a dominant relief outing against Owasso in the Class 6A state title game and was an All-State selection in '07.

Rucinski ended the 2020 season as he started it -- with six shutout innings in an Opening Day win in May.

