Pro baseball: Tulsa resident/Drillers pitcher Matt Merrill signs with Washington Nationals

Tulsa resident and 2020 Drillers pitcher Matt Merrill is getting a second chance at pro baseball after signing with the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Merrill had a 0.71 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings during the regular season for the Drillers. He also was the Texas Collegiate League's North Division pitcher of the week winner at the end of the season. With the Drillers, the right-hander's velocity reached 95-to-97 mph.

In 2017, Merrill was drafted by Houston and signed with the Astros after finishing his high school career with NOAH. He pitched in six games in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, but was released the following spring.

Merrill, 22, regained his amateur status and pitched the past two springs with USAO. In two seasons, Merrill had a 15-3 record and 2.30 ERA with 177 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings.

In 2019, Merrill was second in the NAIA in strikeouts (129), opponents batting average (.152) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.48).

