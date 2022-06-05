OSU rallies from 12 down to thump Missouri State 29-15

STILLWATER — In another wild, five-hour regional baseball game, top-seeded Oklahoma State rallied from a 12-0 deficit to defeat Missouri State 29-15 and stave off elimination Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday night at O’Brate Stadium, the Cowboys will have a rematch with Arkansas, the team that handed them a devastating 20-12 loss the previous evening. OSU gave up eight runs in Saturday’s eighth inning on only three hits.

Between the final three innings Saturday and the first three Sunday, Cowboy pitchers allowed 27 runs. Missouri State scored nine in the bottom of the second and remained in control until the fourth inning.

That’s when OSU (41-21) caught fire with six runs, starting with a single from Caeden Trenkle that drove in the first one. The Bears got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, but the Cowboys kept their momentum with four more runs.

In the sixth, Griffin Doersching delivered a go-ahead grand slam. A dozen more runs followed in the eighth and ninth innings, making it then most runs scored by OSU in a postseason game in program history and also the most combined runs in an NCAA Tournament game.

