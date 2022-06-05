 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OSU rallies from 12 down to thump Missouri State 29-15

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma St. vs Missouri St.

Oklahoma St. infielder Griffin Doersching (52) celebrates with utility Zach Ehrhard (4) during a NCAA Regional baseball game between Oklahoma St. and Missouri St. at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater on Sunday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

STILLWATER — In another wild, five-hour regional baseball game, top-seeded Oklahoma State rallied from a 12-0 deficit to defeat Missouri State 29-15 and stave off elimination Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday night at O’Brate Stadium, the Cowboys will have a rematch with Arkansas, the team that handed them a devastating 20-12 loss the previous evening. OSU gave up eight runs in Saturday’s eighth inning on only three hits.

Between the final three innings Saturday and the first three Sunday, Cowboy pitchers allowed 27 runs. Missouri State scored nine in the bottom of the second and remained in control until the fourth inning.

That’s when OSU (41-21) caught fire with six runs, starting with a single from Caeden Trenkle that drove in the first one. The Bears got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, but the Cowboys kept their momentum with four more runs.

In the sixth, Griffin Doersching delivered a go-ahead grand slam. A dozen more runs followed in the eighth and ninth innings, making it then most runs scored by OSU in a postseason game in program history and also the most combined runs in an NCAA Tournament game.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert