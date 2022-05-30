ORU baseball headed to College Station, Texas, regional

The Golden Eagles are College Station, Texas bound.

Oral Roberts University’s baseball team received its bid Monday to play in the College Station Regional. ORU will be the No. 4 seed for the first round of the NCAA Tournament starting Friday.

Also playing in the regional is host Texas A&M, TCU and Louisiana. ORU will play Texas A&M, the No. 1 seed, Friday to open its 29th all-time postseason appearance. The four teams will play round-robin double-elimination until one team remains, which will advance to the Super Regional.

All game will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN+.

ORU clinched its spot in the 64-team tournament with a record-breaking 21-2 win over Omaha for the Summit League Championship on Sunday.

