ORAL ROBERTS BASEBALL

ORU baseball headed to College Station Regional

ORU vs OSU Baseball (copy)

Oral Roberts infielder Jackson Loftin (7) scores during NCAA baseball between OSU at ORU on March 23.

 Joey Johnson, For the Tulsa World

The Golden Eagles are College Station, Texas bound.

Oral Roberts University’s baseball team received its bid Monday to play in the College Station Regional. ORU will be the No. 4 seed for the first round of the NCAA Tournament starting Friday.

Also playing in the regional is host Texas A&M, TCU and Louisiana. ORU will play Texas A&M, the No. 1 seed, Friday to open its 29th all-time postseason appearance. The four teams will play round-robin double-elimination until one team remains, which will advance to the Super Regional.

All games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN+.

ORU clinched its spot in the 64-team tournament with a record-breaking 21-2 win over Omaha for the Summit League Championship on Sunday.

College Station Regional

Friday

Game 1: No. 1 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Oral Roberts (1 p.m.)

Game 2: No. 3 Louisiana vs. No. 2 TCU (7 p.m.)

Saturday

Game 3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

Game 4: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2

Sunday

Game 5: Winner G4 vs. Loser G3

Game 6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G5

Monday

Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6, if necessary

