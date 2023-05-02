Bishop Kelley graduates have swept the past two Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week awards.

And to make the feat even more amazing, the players are brothers — Jake and Cooper McMurray — and with different universities.

"It's incredible, and it does feel odd, not normal," said their father, Kurston McMurray. "I'm happy for both of them."

The brothers were teammates when they helped Kelley win the Class 5A state title in 2018.

Jake, an Oral Roberts first baseman, won the award for April 24-30 as he went 7-for-13 (.538) with four home runs and seven RBIs in a three-game series sweep over South Dakota State.

In his fifth season at ORU, Jake had not homered this season until his breakout weekend. He also doubled, had a stolen base and scored six runs on the weekend. Jake, who has made 125 consecutive starts, recorded multiple hits and RBIs in each weekend game. Overall this season, he entered Tuesday night's home game against Oklahoma State with 24 RBIs and a .294 batting average.

A week earlier, his younger brother, Cooper, won the award. Cooper homered in each of Auburn’s four games that week. Cooper led the SEC in home runs (five) and total bases (20) while tying for the league lead in runs (seven) and RBIs (nine) for the week.

Three of his four home runs against Mississippi State opened the scoring for the Tigers as they won two of three games against the Bulldogs. Cooper, a redshirt sophomore first baseman who played at Kansas last season, had two homers and five RBIs in the week's final game — his homers hit both foul poles.

Last week after winning the award, he batted .429 as he continued his hot streak with three consecutive two-hit games, with two homers in the finale of that stretch. For the season, he is batting .306 with 12 homers, 36 RBIs and a 1.280 OPS in 29 games. He was sidelined with an injury earlier in the season.

"Baseball is such a hard game, so when something like this happens, you've got to celebrate it," Kurston McMurray said. "It's been a fun two weeks to watch. They've put in a lot of work and I'm proud of them."

