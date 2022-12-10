 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum co-founder Phil S. Dixon will be Claremore banquet speaker

  • 0
Dixon2IMG_2217 (copy) (copy)

Baseball historian/author Phil S. Dixon

 Barry Lewis

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum founding member and author Phil S. Dixon will be the guest speaker at the 17th annual Claremore Field of Dreams baseball banquet scheduled Jan. 16 at the Claremore Conference Center.

The baseball celebration's social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and the banquet at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the banquet will go to the Claremore High School and Rogers State baseball programs.

In 1990, Dixon co-founded the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. The museum houses thousands of artifacts about the players, stadiums and history of the Negro Leagues.

Dixon's latest book is “The Dizzy and Daffy Dean Barnstorming Tour; Race, Media and America’s National Pastime." He was selected by the Baseball Hall of Fame as a voting member for the Early Baseball Era Ballot from which John “Buck” O’Neil and John “Bud” Fowler became 2022 Hall of Fame inductees.

People are also reading…

The banquet also includes one of the state's largest silent and live auctions of baseball and other sports memorabilia.

Tickets are available — a table of eight is $700, a table of four is $375, and individual tickets are $90. To purchase tickets, contact Ryan Neely at Ryan@Neelyagency.com or at 918-341-0622. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge goes back to Yankees; Padres grab SS Bogaerts

Judge goes back to Yankees; Padres grab SS Bogaerts

Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, and the other contenders for the AL MVP in free agency are moving on. Judge visited with the San Francisco Giants last month, and he also met with San Diego in the last few days. After Judge made his decision, the Padres quickly jumped on another bat — reeling in All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts with a blockbuster $280 million, 11-year contract. While Judge and Bogaerts are gone, there are plenty of intriguing possibilities at the end of baseball’s winter meetings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert