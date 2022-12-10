Negro Leagues Baseball Museum co-founder Phil S. Dixon will be Claremore banquet speaker

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum founding member and author Phil S. Dixon will be the guest speaker at the 17th annual Claremore Field of Dreams baseball banquet scheduled Jan. 16 at the Claremore Conference Center.
The baseball celebration's social hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and the banquet at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the banquet will go to the Claremore High School and Rogers State baseball programs.
In 1990, Dixon co-founded the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. The museum houses thousands of artifacts about the players, stadiums and history of the Negro Leagues.
Dixon's latest book is “The Dizzy and Daffy Dean Barnstorming Tour; Race, Media and America’s National Pastime." He was selected by the Baseball Hall of Fame as a voting member for the Early Baseball Era Ballot from which John “Buck” O’Neil and John “Bud” Fowler became 2022 Hall of Fame inductees.
The banquet also includes one of the state's largest silent and live auctions of baseball and other sports memorabilia.
Tickets are available — a table of eight is $700, a table of four is $375, and individual tickets are $90. To purchase tickets, contact Ryan Neely at Ryan@Neelyagency.com or at 918-341-0622.