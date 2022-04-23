Jacob Amaya stars as Tulsa Drillers rock Springfield pitching in victory

Sunday

Up next: 1:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD. Springfield: Garrett Williams (0-1, 5.59 ERA).

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. April 26 ($2 Tuesday)

Saturday's game

Tulsa shortstop Jacob Amaya had four hits in Saturday's game — two home runs and a pair of doubles — to drive in six runs as the Drillers crushed Springfield 16-8 at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

Amaya had a two-run double to right field in the first inning as Tulsa jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead. He followed with a solo homer in the fourth and a run-scoring double in the fifth. He added a two-run homer to center in the sixth as Tulsa built a 15-1 advantage.

James Outman and Michael Busch joined the long-ball fun, as Outman hit a two-run shot in the fourth and Busch hit a three-run homer in the fifth.

Tulsa starting pitcher John Rooney gave up one hit — a solo homer by Julio Rodriguez — over five innings and picked up the victory.

Springfield added seven runs over the final three innings to edge closer but never seriously challenged the Drillers' lead.

TULSA 16, SPRINGFIELD 8

Tulsa;400;362;001;--;16;18;0

Springfield;000;010;241;--;8;7;2

Rooney, Hagenman (6), Dodson (7), Jimenez (8) and Feduccia; Robles, Black (4), Marnon (5), Brettell (8) and Rodriguez. W: Rooney (2-1). L: Robles (1-1). HR: Tulsa, Amaya 2 (3), Outman (4), Busch (6); Springfield, Rodriguez (1), Nunez (1). RBI: Tulsa, Amaya 6 (8), Busch 3 (16), Hoese 2 (2), Outman 2 (8), Pages (13), Ward (12); Springfield, Rodriguez (4), Nunez 2 (7), Koperniak 2 (9), Lopez 2 (4). LOB: Tulsa 6, Springfield 3. Time: 2:55. A: 5,295.

— Staff reports