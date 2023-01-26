Hawks star Trae Young dishes on OKC return

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder’s public address announcer showed little emotion as he read out the Atlanta Hawks’ starting lineup Wednesday.

It’s standard practice for road teams, whose players are used to being greeted by boos. But the last name that got called out was different.

“At guard, No. 11,” the announcer said with a sudden jolt of enthusiasm. “From Oklahoma, Trae Young.”

Young rose from his seat, and so did a large portion of the crowd at Paycom Center.

The Norman native and former OU star received a round of applause, and he proceeded to put on a show Wednesday in his lone game of the season back home. Young led Atlanta to a 137-132 win over Oklahoma City by recording 33 points and 11 assists.

It was a strong performance by the fifth-year guard in a road environment that felt very much like home.

“It’s always fun,” Young said of his return to Oklahoma. “I always get a lot of love and support. It's always great coming back here and playing in front of these fans."

Young’s warm welcome back to Oklahoma began about an hour before tipoff.

He emerged from the tunnel for pregame shootarounds and was greeted by a pack of fans, all of whom were eager to secure an autograph.

Among that crowd was Jack Waldo and his son, Andrew.

They got to the game 90 minutes prior to tipoff in hopes of getting Young to sign a photo. It was of Andrew and Young, who ran into each other during a Thunder game in 2017.

Young was an incoming OU freshman at the time who hadn’t logged a minute of college ball yet. But Jack knew it was a moment worth documenting, and he was proven right as Young went on to become a consensus first-team All-American in his lone season with the Sooners.

“We knew he was something special,” Jack said. “We could tell from his first OU game. He was different than Buddy Hield. He was different than Stacey King.”

After finishing his pregame workout routine, Young made his way back to the tunnel.

But before disappearing, he signed the Waldo’s photo along with the Trae Young Atlanta Hawks jersey that Andrew was wearing. Young then signed a series of jerseys, hats and basketballs for the rest of his fans.

“That was awesome,” Andrew said just moments after securing the autographs.

Also in attendance to watch Young was Del City native Brandon Garrison, who is an OSU basketball commit.

A four-star center and the consensus top prospect in Oklahoma, Garrison has held workouts with Young’s father, Rayford. Garrison has also played for Team Griffin, former OU star Blake Griffin’s AAU team.

Garrison is an Oklahoma kid to his core, and he couldn’t help but feel inspired as he watched Young dazzle Wednesday.

“It just shows you how much work you’ve got to put in to get there,” Garrison said of Young. “He’s showing you kids from Oklahoma can make it to the top.”

Garrison reached a milestone in his budding basketball career Tuesday.

The 6-foot-9 center made the cut for the 46th annual McDonald’s All American Game. He’s the 11th McDonald’s All American to hail from Oklahoma, and that list includes Young.

“I’m kind of hurt he didn’t play for my AAU team,” Young said of Garrison. “But he’s done a great job and made himself a high-profile guy… It’s always great to see an Oklahoma kid get a lot of love and support.”

Garrison is just one of the many Oklahoma-born kids who looks up to Young, and that isn't lost on the Atlanta star.

"That means a lot to me," Young said. "I was one of those kids that had idols and guys that I looked up to... It's pretty cool to be on the other side of the shoes and have guys who are younger than me look up to me... I'm always supporting these kids out here."

Young has come a long way since being one of those kids.

He's a two-time all-star. He's a former All-NBA third-team honoree. He's the face of a franchise.

But when Young returns to Oklahoma, he's reminded of where his journey began.

"I grew up going to a lot of these Thunder games," Young said. "To be on that court is actually crazy ... It's always fun coming back here."