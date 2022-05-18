Gavin Stone has strong outing on mound as Tulsa Drillers roll to victory

Thursday

Up next: Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 p.m., at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Amarillo, Blake Walston (0-1, 17.47 ERA)

Season series: Tulsa leads 5-3

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 24 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday’s game

Five Tulsa players had multi-hit games as the Drillers jumped ahead early and cruised past the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-2 on Wednesday night at Hodgetown ballpark in Amarillo

Ryan Ward had three singles and Jacob Amaya, James Outman, Justin Yurchak and Devin Mann had a pair of hits each for the Drillers. One of Mann’s hits was a solo homer in the top of the second.

Tulsa led 6-0 after the top of the fourth inning, as Gavin Stone was on his way to picking up the victory, working five shutout innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight.

DRILLERS 9, SOD POODLES 2

Tulsa 212 100 300 — 9 13 0

Amarillo 000 001 001 — 2 9 4

Stone, Robertson (6), Dodson (7), Drury (8) and Taylor; Pfaadt, Lin (5), Green (7), Curtis (7), Tice (8) and Dalesandro. W: Stone (1-0). L: Pfaadt (1-3). HR: TUL, Mann (3). RBI: TUL, Amaya (19), Mann (7), Taylor (6), Ward (29), Yurchak 3 (11); AMA, Alexander (11). LOB: TUL 7, AMA 6. DP: TUL 3, AMA 1. T: 2:39. A: 4,677.