DrillersFest scheduled Saturday at ONEOK Field

DrillersFest 2022, presented by the Tulsa World, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at ONEOK Field.

Admission is free to DrillersFest, which includes a variety of activities for fans. For kids ages 5-12, there will be a baseball and softball skills clinic on the field from 10:30 a.m. until noon. The clinic will be limited to 200 participants and preregistration is required. Go to tulsadrillers.com for more information.

Drillers mascot Hornsby will be in attendance for photos, and there will be guided stadium tours for fans wanting to see “behind the scenes” at ONEOK Field. The stadium’s TD Williamson Kids Zone with several inflatable play stations will be open.

A balloon artist and a face painter will be set up in the Union Home Mortgage First Base Plaza. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will offer free custard cookie sandwiches for all fans, while Dead Armadillo Brewery will offer free beer samples.

Other activities will include a jump roping demonstration and booth from the Preston Jump Rope Team, while the School of Rock kids band will be performing from noon until 1:30 p.m.

DrillersFest gives all season ticket holders the opportunity to receive information and items from their membership packages. All fans will be able to purchase individual tickets for any home game in the 2022 season, including Opening Night on April 12.

Any fans picking up their ticket packages or purchasing individual tickets will receive free hot dogs and soft drinks.

Rewind E Sports will have several gaming stations set up on the concourse for fans to test their skills at video games.

Individual tickets can be purchased during the event at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. Drillers full-season and mini-plan members will be able to obtain their packages in the Eide Bailly Conference Center located on the stadium’s suite level.

Any fan purchasing a new membership will receive a Drillers World Series Champions bobblehead.

The Drillers' regular-season opener is April 8 at Wichita and their home opener is April 12 against Amarillo.

