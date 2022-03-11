DrillersFest 2022 rescheduled for Sunday at ONEOK Field

DrillersFest 2022, presented by the Tulsa World, has been moved to Sunday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

Admission is free to DrillersFest, which was pushed back a day due to weather. As a result, an on-field baseball and softball clinic has been canceled. However, anyone signed up for the clinic is automatically enrolled in Drillers mascot Hornsby's Bullpen Kids Club and can participate in other clinics during the season.

In addition, a high school baseball game between Glencoe and Pioneer-Pleasant Vale will begin at 1:30 p.m. All fans interested in the stadium tour are asked to meet in the Union Mortgage First Base Plaza at 2 p.m.

Hornsby will be in attendance for photos and the stadium’s TD Williamson Kids Zone with several inflatable play stations will be open.

DrillersFest gives all season ticket holders the opportunity to receive information and items from their membership packages. All fans will be able to purchase individual tickets for any home game in the 2022 season, including Opening Night on April 12.

Any fans picking up their ticket packages or purchasing individual tickets will receive free hot dogs and soft drinks.

Individual tickets can be purchased during the event at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office. Drillers full-season and mini-plan members will be able to obtain their packages in the Eide Bailly Conference Center located on the stadium’s Delta Dental suite level.

Any fan purchasing a new membership will receive a Drillers World Series Champions bobblehead.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.