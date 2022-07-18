Drillers update: Tulsa takes series finale from Springfield in 16-14 shootout

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Wichita Wind Surge at ONEOK Field.

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Wichita, TBD

Season series: Drillers lead 11-4

Promotions: Fireworks/918 Weekend — After a break through Thursday to coincide with Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, the Drillers will wear special Tulsa Flag jerseys and celebrate all things Tulsa throughout the weekend. Scott Taylor Live Painting — Local artist Scott Taylor will paint ONEOK Field and the Tulsa skyline during the game. The painting will be auctioned off in a silent auction with the proceeds to benefit the Diamond Dreams Foundation. Busch Scoreboard Bar Happy Hour — all brands of 20-ounce domestic draft beer cost $4 from 6-7 p.m. at the Busch Scoreboard Bar.

Sunday’s game

The Tulsa Drillers won the series finale 16-14 against the Springfield Cardinals Sunday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri. Brandon Lewis led the way with a pair of home runs and six RBI. Relief pitcher Guillermo Zuniga picked up the win, as he pitched three innings and recorded three strikeouts.

Jose Hernandez started on the mound for the Drillers as an opener. He allowed three hits and a run, working only the first inning.

The Drillers tied it up in the second inning when a wild pitch with the bases loaded allowed Justin Yurchak to score. Later in the inning, an RBI single from Chris Betts and a sacrifice fly from Leonel Valera scored two more runs and gave the Drillers their first lead.

The Cardinals responded with a pair of runs in the second inning off an error and RBI double to tie things back up.

An RBI single from Yurchak and a three-run homer from Lewis gave the Drillers a 7-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Cardinals came back in the bottom of the frame with six runs of their own to regain the lead.

Tulsa tied it again in the seventh inning, as Lewis increased his home run total to 11 on the year and tied the ball game at 9 runs apiece with a two-run shot. The Cardinals then broke the tie in the bottom of the seventh with three more runs.

A seven-run eighth-inning rally finally broke the game open and pushed the Drillers to victory. The first run came after Yurchak was walked with the bases loaded. The following six runs scored on RBI singles from Lewis, Mann, Valera, and Jonny DeLuca.

Springfield added a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but Tulsa’s Keegan Curtis held on for the Drillers to finally put the game to bed.

TULSA 16, SPRINGFIELD 14

TUL 030 040 270 — 16 12 3

SPR 120 161 302 — 14 16 0

Hernandez, Hurt (2), Drury (5), Varland (6), Zuniga (7), Curtis (9) and Betts; McGreevy, Brettell (4), Quezada (5), Taveras (7), Robles (8) and Raposo. W: Zuniga (2-2). L: Robles (2-4). HR: TUL, Lewis 2 (11); SPR, Toerner (2). RBI: TUL, Betts (9), DeLuca 2 (8), Lewis 6 (30), Mann (28), Valera 3 (11), Yurchak 2 (27); SPR, Baldoquin (6), Dunn (22), Koperniak (34), Pinder 4 (32), Toerner 4 (20). SB: SPR, Antico 2 (13). LOB: TUL 9; SPR 10. T: 3:48 (:27 delay). A: 2,875.

— Staff reports