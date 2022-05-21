Drillers Update: Tulsa strikes first, outlasts Amarillo

Sunday

Up next: Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles, 1:05 p.m., at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Amarillo, Deyni Olivero (0-2, 8.50 ERA)

Season series: Tulsa leads 6-4

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 24 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Saturday's game

James Outman led off the game with a home run, and the Tulsa Drillers did just enough to maintain that edge Saturday night in a 6-5 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

Amarillo responded with two runs in the bottom of the second off Tulsa starter Bobby Miller, but the Drillers took back the lead on a three-run Hunter Feduccia home run in the third inning.

The Sod Poodles put up a pair of runs in the fifth to tie the game at 4-4, but the Drillers scored all the runs they would need in the next frame when Outman and Jeren Kendall scored on a Jacob Amaya single. Five Tulsa relievers then combined to retain the lead and hold Amarillo to a single run over the final four innings.

DRILLERS 6, SOD POODLES 5

Tulsa;103;002;000;--;6;8;0

Amarillo;020;021;000;--;5;8;2

Miller, Dodson (5), Drury (6), Leasure (7), Zuniga (8), Washington (9) and Feduccia; Jarvis, Green (5), Lin (7), Weiss (8) and Centeno. W: Dodson (2-0). L: Green (0-1). HR: TUL, Outman (10), Feduccia (7); AMA, Barrosa (4). RBI: TUL, Amaya (21), Feduccia 3 (19), Outman (27); AMA, Alexander (12), Barrosa 2 (13), Cintron (28). LOB: TUL 8, AMA 7. DP: TUL 1, AMA 1. T: 2:41. A: 6,577.

— From staff reports