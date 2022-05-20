Drillers Update: Tulsa shuts out Amarillo on combined 4-hitter

Saturday

Up next: Tulsa Drillers at Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 p.m., at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Bobby Miller (1-1, 4.22 ERA); Amarillo, Bryce Jarvis (2-1, 5.58 ERA)

Season series: Tulsa leads 5-4

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. May 24 vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday)

Friday's game

Five Tulsa pitchers combined on a 15-strikeout, four-hit 3-0 shutout of the Amarillo Sod Poodles Friday night at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

Starting pitcher Landon Knack struck out nine batters in five innings of work on the way to his first win of the season for the Drillers.

The Drillers offense started the scoring in the third inning. James Outman doubled on a line driver, and after a Jacob Amaya strikeout, scored on Ryan Ward's single.

Jeren Kendall hit his first home run of the year to lead off the fifth inning, extending the Tulsa lead to 2-0. The Drillers added another run in the sixth. After Andy Pages flied out to lead off, Carson Taylor walked. Devin Mann then struck out swinging to make the second out, but Kody Hoese drove Taylor home on a triple to center field.

The Driller bullpen then took over. Four Tulsa relievers combined to add six strikeouts and gave up only a single hit over the final four innings.

DRILLERS 3, SOD POODLES 0

Tulsa;001;011;000;--;3;9;0

Amarillo;000;0;0;--;0;4;0

Knack, Robertson (6), Adames (7), Washington (8), Zuniga (9) and Taylor; Cecconi, Lewis (7), Curtis (9) and Yerzy. W: Knack (1-1). L: Cecconi (2-2). HR: Tulsa, Kendall (1). RBI: Hoese (11), Kendall (4), Ward (30). LOB: TUL 8, AMA 6. DP: TUL 1, AMA 0. T: 2:21. A: 6,413.

— From staff reports