Drillers update: Tulsa shuts down Northwest Arkansas in 9-2 victory

Sunday

Up next: 2:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, John Rooney (4-3, 4.52 ERA); Northwest Arkansas, TBD.

Season series: Naturals lead 9-8

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 9 vs. Midland ($2 Tuesday)

Saturday's game

The Tulsa Drillers took an early lead and then put away the game with a six-run sixth inning in their 9-2 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Justin Yurchak gave Tulsa a quick lead with a two-run homer in the top of the first off Northwest Arkansas starting pitcher Alec Marsh (1-11), scoring Ryan Ward who had singled with one out. Abiatal Avelino's third homer of the season for Tulsa, a solo shot in the second, made it 3-0 Drillers.

The Drillers then broke open the game in the sixth. Andy Pages walked and stole second. Yurchak walked, and after Kody Hoese flied out to center, Brandon Lewis walked to load the bases. A walk to Leonel Valera pushed one run across home plate, and then Avelino was hit by a pitch, scoring Yurchak. With two outs, Buddy Reed hit a three-run double to left field, and he scored on a single by Ward to give Tulsa a 9-0 lead.

After allowing 13 walks in Friday's 12-9 victory, the Drillers' staff regained its control on Saturday. Tulsa starting pitcher Gavin Stone tossed four shutout innings, striking out seven and walking two in lowering his season ERA to 1.32. Lael Lockhart came in to start the fifth; he gave up a two-run homer to Northwest Arkansas' CJ Anderson in the bottom of the eighth, but those were the only runs he allowed across 4⅔ innings. Gus Varland came in to strike out the last batter in the game.

DRILLERS 9, NATURALS 2

Tulsa;210;006;000;--;9;6;0

NW Arkansas;000;000;020;--;2;11;0

Stone, Lockhart (5), Varland (9) and Betts; Marsh, Lacy (6), Dipoto (6), Chamberlain (8) and Cropley. W: Lockhart (1-0). L: Marsh (1-11). HR: TUL, Yurchak (5), Avelino (3); NWA, Alexander (5). RBI: TUL, Avelino 2 (11), Reed 3 (6), Valera (26), Ward (68), Yurchak 2 (33); Alexander 2 (19). SB: TUL, Pages (5); NWA, Bradley (13). LOB: TUL, 6; NWA, 12. T: 2:47. A: 3,657.

— From Staff Reports