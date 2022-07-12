Drillers update: Tulsa rally falls just short as Springfield gets 7-6 win

Wednesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m. Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Gavin Stone (5-2, 1.29 ERA); Springfield, Gordon Graceffo (4-1, 3.50 ERA)

Season series: Drillers lead 7-6

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Tuesday's game

Tulsa saw a ninth-inning rally fall one run short as the Drillers lost to the Springfield Cardinals, 7-6, on Tuesday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

The Drillers faced a 7-3 deficit entering the final inning, but catcher Carson Taylor walked to lead off and Justin Yurchak followed with his third homer of the season, a two-run shot to right field. Brandon Lewis later pulled Tulsa within a run with a one-out solo homer. Leonel Valera drew a walk, but the Cardinals brought in Dalton Roach from the bullpen, and he struck out Jonny DeLuca for the second out, then got Ryan Ward to fly out to left to end the threat and the game.

Springfield took an early two-run lead in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by Malcolm Nunez and Nick Dunn. Tulsa answered in the top of the second as Kody Hoese doubled to open the inning, then scored on a one-out double by Yurchak. Lewis tied the score with a two-out single to right, sending Yurchack home.

The tie didn't last long as Chase Pinder singled with one out in the third, stole second and third and scored on a single to left by Nunez, giving Springfield a 3-2 lead. A solo homer by Julio Rodriguez added to Springfield's lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Ward hit his 20th homer of the season in the top of the eighth to get Tulsa back within a run, but Springfield scored three times in the bottom of the inning. Nunez struck again, hitting his 13th home run of the season leading off, and the Cardinals scored again on a sacrifice fly by Justin Toerner. Springfield then loaded the bases with one out, and Maysn Winn hit a sacrifice to right to drive in the third run of the inning. The Drillers managed to avoid any more damage as Andy Pages threw out the runner trying to advance to third, leaving Springfield with a 7-3 lead going into the ninth.

SPRINGFIELD 7, TULSA 6

Tulsa;020;000;013;--;6;6;0

Springfield;201;001;03X;--;7;11;6

Hurt, Martinez (1), Varland (4), Hernandez (6), Malisheski (7) and Taylor; McGreevy, Quezada (6), Gragg (8), Roach (9) and Rodriguez. W: McGreevy (5-2). L: Martinez (3-2). Save: Roach (2). HR: TUL, Ward (20), Lewis (8), Yurchak (3); SPG, Rodriguez (4), Nunez (13). RBI: TUL, Lewis 2 (23), Yurchak 3 (23), Ward (51); SPG, Dunn (21), Nunez 3 (57), Rodriguez (17), Winn (21), Toerner (14). LOB: TUL 5; SPG 7. T: 2:36. A: 2,822.

