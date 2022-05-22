Drillers Update: Tulsa pounds Amarillo 10-3 to close out road series

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tuesday vs. Springfield ($2 Tuesday) at ONEOK Field.

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Springfield TBD; Tulsa TBD.

Sunday's game

The Tulsa Drillers pounded out 14 hits as they closed out their series at Amarillo with a 10-3 win on Sunday at Hodgetown ballpark in Amarillo, Texas.

Tulsa (24-14) remained in sole possession of first place in the North Division of the Texas League with the victory. The Drillers lead the season series against the Sod Poodles, 8-4.

Both teams scored runs in the first inning, then Jeren Kendall moved Tulsa back ahead with a two-run triple in the top of the second, scoring Carson Taylor and Justin Yurchak. Tulsa added another run in the fourth on a single to center by Ryan Ward, sending Brandon Lewis across the plate for a 4-1 advantage.

The Drillers stretched their lead with five runs in the sixth. Andy Pages increased his hitting streak to nine games with a single, then advanced to second on an error by the left fielder. Taylor followed with a two-run homer to left. Devin Mann grounded a double to left, and with one out Lewis doubled to score Mann, and Kendall hit his second homer of the season over the wall in right center, putting Tulsa ahead 9-1.

The Drillers hit 18 home runs in the six-game series.

Mann capped Tulsa's scoring with a run-scoring double in the seventh.

James Outman had a pair of hits and has reached base in 16 consecutive games.

Tulsa starting pitcher Jose Martinez (2-1) allowed one run on three hits over five innings to pick up the victory. Alec Gamboa pitched the final three innings to earn his first save of the season.

DRILLERS 10, SOD POODLES 3

Tulsa;120;015;100;--;10;14;2

Amarillo;100;000;002;--;3;7;1

Martinez, Ochsenbein (6), Gamboa (7) and Taylor; Olivero, de Geus (6), Tice (7), Rogers (8), Workman (9) and Dalesandro. W: Martinez (2-1). L: Olivero (0-3). HR: TUL, Taylor (2), Kendall (2). RBI: TUL, Kendall 4 (8), Lewis (7), Mann (9), Taylor 2 (8), Ward 2 (32); AMA, Forbes (2 (20). LOB: TUL 5, AMA 11. DP: TUL 1, AMA 1. T: 2:29. A: 5,124.

— From staff reports