Drillers update: Tulsa gets off to quick start but falls to Northwest Arkansas

Sunday

Up next: 2:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Bobby Miller (3-3, 4.45 ERA); NW Arkansas, Alec Marsh (1-7, 7.06 ERA)

Season series: Naturals lead 7-4

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Saturday's game

Robbie Glendinning's lead-off solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning put Northwest Arkansas ahead for good, and the Naturals went on to defeat the Tulsa Drillers 6-3 on Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Tulsa's Jonny DeLuca led off the game with an infield single to third base. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt by Naturals starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano allowed DeLuca to advance to second, and he scored when Andy Pages followed with a single to left. Left fielder Ryan Ward then homered to right with one out, giving the Drillers a quick 3-0 lead.

Tulsa starting pitcher Nick Robertson shut out Northwest Arkansas in the first, but the Naturals bounced back with a pair of runs on one hit in the second as his replacement, Clayton Beeter, ran into serious control problems. Beeter walked three batters and unleashed four wild pitches in the inning before being replaced with two outs by Alex Gamboa, who then got the final out.

The Naturals tied the game at 3-3 in the third on Logan Porter's double to left.

The Drillers threatened in the top of the seventh as Ryan January walked with one out and moved up to third when DeLuca singled. DeLuca then stole second, but January was thrown out at home on a grounder by Pages, and the rally ended on a ground out by Kody Hoese.

Northwest Arkansas then broke through in the bottom of the inning as Glendinning led off with a solo homer off Drillers reliever Kevin Malisheski, and John Rave followed with a single and eventually came in to score on a two-out double by Naturals catcher Sebastian Rivero, putting Northwest Arkansas ahead 5-3.

The Naturals added their final run in the eighth as Tucker Bradley was hit by a pitch, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Tulsa managed to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth as Leonel Valera singled with one out and January walked. They moved up on DeLuca's ground out, but Pages struck out to end the game.

NW ARKANSAS 6, TULSA 3

Tulsa;300;000;000;--;3;7;3

NW Arkansas;021;000;21X;--;6;8;1

Robertson, Beeter (2), Gamboa (2), Malisheski (6), Hernandez (7) and January; Veneziano, Haake (7), Sotillet (9) and Rivero. W: Haake (1-0). L: Malisheski (0-1). Save: Sotillet (3). HR: TUL, Ward (18); NWA, Glendinning (14). RBI: TUL, Ward 2 (48), Pages (48); NWA, Porter 2 (32), Glendinning (53), Rivero (21), Gentry (21). LOB: TUL 8; NWA 10. T: 2:47. A: 3,453.

— Staff reports