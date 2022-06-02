Drillers update: Tulsa falls at San Antonio again

Friday

Up next: Tulsa Drillers at San Antonio Missions, 7:05 p.m., at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; San Antonio, TBD

Season series: Missions lead 3-0

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 7 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Thursday's game

San Antonio made it three in a row over the Tulsa Drillers on Thursday night with a 6-5 victory at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio.

Devin Mann singled home a run in the top of the first before San Antonio put up a pair in the bottom of the inning on a pair of RBI groundouts.

Tulsa retook the lead with three in the third on RBI singles by Jacob Amaya and Carson Taylor and a bases-loaded walk by Hunter Feduccia. But the Missions bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, two scoring on a single by Yorman Rodriguez, and San Antonio led 5-4.

The Missions scored a run on a passed ball in the fourth before James Outman pulled Tulsa back within one with a solo homer in the sixth. But the San Antonio bullpen held Tulsa in check over the final three innings to clinch the win.

MISSIONS 6, DRILLERS 5

Tulsa;103;001;000;--;5;10;2

San Antonio;203;100;00X;--;6;9;0

Knack, Martinez (4), Robertson (7), Dodson (8) and Feduccia; Blanchard, Lugo (3), Lamet (5), Belen (6), Felipe (9) and Seagle. W: Lugo (3-0). L: Knack (1-3). HR: TUL, Outman (12). RBI: TUL, Amaya (24), Feduccia (21), Mann (14), Outman (29), Taylor (11); SA, Fernandez (18), Leyba (18), Rodriguez 2 (32). LOB: TUL 8, SA 6. DP: TUL 0, SA 2. T: 2:35. A: 3,798.

— From staff reports