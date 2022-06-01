Drillers update: Tulsa falls again to Missions in 11 innings, 5-4

Thursday

Up next: Tulsa Drillers at San Antonio Missions, 7:05 p.m., at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Landon Knack (1-2, 2.82 ERA); San Antonio, TBD

Season series: Missions lead 2-0

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 7 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday's game

The Tulsa Drillers dropped the second straight game to open their trip to San Antonio with a 5-4 loss to the Missions in 11 innings at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio.

Tulsa scored first, getting to Missions starting pitcher Thomas Eschelman in the second inning on a pair of singles from Devin Mann and Leonel Valera to claim a 1-0 lead.

But San Antonio answered back with a trio of solo home runs in the bottom of the third off of Tulsa starter Clayton Beeter. The Drillers and Missions exchanged single runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and Tulsa tied the game in the eighth on Andy Pages' sixth home run of the season.

Both teams were scoreless in the ninth and 10th innings, but San Antonio's Thomas Milone singled on the first pitch from Tulsa's Jose Hernandez in the bottom of the 11th, driving home Yorman Rodriguez, who started the inning at second base.

MISSIONS 5, DRILLERS 4

Tulsa;010;100;020;00;--;4;10;0

San Antonio;003;010;000;01;--;5;8;0

Beeter, Adames (4), Gamboa (5), Leasure (8), Ochsenbein (9), Varland (10), J. Hernandez (11) and Feduccia; Eshelman, Morejon (6), O. Hernandez (8), Kopps (9), Cosgrove (9), Fox (11) and Rodriguez. W: Fox (2-1). L: J. Hernandez (0-1). HR: TUL, Pages (6); SAM, Kaiser (2), Leyba (2). RBI: TUL, B. Lewis (9), Pages 2 (29), Valera (1); SAM, C. Kaiser (9), Leyba (17), Milone (5), Y. Rodriguez (30), E. Ruiz (37). LOB: TUL 13, SAM 8. DP: TUL 0, SAM 2. T: 3:12. A: 2,724.

— From staff reports