Drillers update: Tulsa drops opener 3-1 in San Antonio

Wednesday

Up next: Tulsa Drillers at San Antonio Missions, 7:05 p.m., at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Clayton Beeter (0-2, 5.04 ERA); San Antonio, TBD

Season series: Missions lead 1-0

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. June 7 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Tuesday's game

The Tulsa Drillers lost 3-1 Tuesday in their first game against San Antonio since 2018 at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in San Antonio.

The Missions took the lead in the second inning, turning a pair of singles and a stolen base into a run. Except for that blemish, Tulsa starting pitcher Gavin Stone was in the zone, allowing just four hits and striking out nine.

San Antonio added two more runs in the eighth when Tulsa reliever Nick Robertson walked the bases loaded, and the Missions' Yorman Rodriguez drove in a pair of runners on a single.

The Drillers were held scoreless until the final frame by Missions starting pitcher Matt Waldron and a pair of relievers. Waldron went six innings, allowing only three hits and a walk, with four strikeouts.

MISSIONS 3, DRILLERS 1

Tulsa;000;000;001;—;1;4;0

San Antonio;010;000;02X;—;3;6;0

Stone, Hernandez (7), Robertson (8) and Taylor; Waldron, Baez (7), Jacob (8), Felipe (9). W: Waldron (2-1). L: Stone (1-1). HR: None. RBI: TUL, Amaya (23); SAM, Ornelas (12), Y. Rodriguez 2 (29). LOB: TUL 5, SAM 5. DP: TUL 0, SAM 1. T: 2:05. A: 4,846.