Drillers update: Starting pitcher Nick Nastrini posts strong debut as Tulsa drops Wichita

Friday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium, Wichita, Kansas

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Wichita, Daniel Gossett (1-1, 3.48 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 13-7

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Thursday's game

Starting pitcher Nick Nastrini held Wichita hitless into the seventh inning in his debut for Tulsa, as the Drillers rolled to a 7-3 victory over the Wind Surge on Thursday night at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kansas.

Nastrini (1-0) went 6⅔ innings, allowing one hit, a solo home run by Aaron Sabato with one out in the seventh inning. He allowed just the one run, struck out eight and walked two to pick up the victory. Nastrini, 22, had been assigned to the Drillers earlier in the week from the Great Lakes Loons, the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Andy Pages got the Drillers on the board in the fourth inning with a solo homer to left, his 22nd of the season. Tulsa added to its advantage in the fifth. Kenneth Betancourt singled with two outs, then moved to second on a single to left by Leonel Valera. Both scored when Ismael Alcantara followed with a blast over the wall in right center, pushing Tulsa ahead 4-0.

Abiatal Avelino homered to left in the eighth, giving Tulsa a 5-1 lead going into the final inning.

Buddy Reed singled to open the ninth, but he was forced out at second on a fielder's choice grounder by Betancourt. He moved around to third on a single by Valera, then scored on a throwing error by the catcher when Valera stole second base. Valera moved to third on the error, then scored Tulsa's final run on a wild pitch.

Wichita scored twice in its final at bat, with Cole Sturgeon hitting a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded.

Drillers 7, Wind Surge 3

Tulsa;000;030;012;--;7;10;0

Wichita;000;000;102;--;3;3;1

Nastrini, Hernandez (7), Zuniga (9), Robertson (9) and Taylor; Headrick, Gore (6), Horstman (7), Cabezas (8), Sammons (9) and Camargo. W: Nastrini (1-0). L: Headrick (2-2). HR: TUL, Pages (22), Alcantara (3), Avelino (5); WCH, Sabato (2). RBI: TUL, Avelino (15), Alcantara 3(5), Pages (64); WCH, Sturgeon 2 (45), Sabato (7). LOB: Tulsa 5, Wichita 4. T: 2:26. A: 3,257.

— Staff Reports