Drillers update: Springfield chills Tulsa's bats as Cardinals get 3-1 win at home

Thursday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, John Rooney (4-2, 3.90 ERA); Springfield, Kyle Leahy (5-6, 5.89 ERA)

Season series: Series tied 7-7

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Wednesday's game

Tulsa managed just five hits Wednesday night as Springfield won a pitcher's duel, 3-1, in Texas League play at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

Cardinals starting pitcher Gordon Graceffo (5-1) went seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five without issuing a walk. Tulsa's Gavin Stone (5-3) gave up two earned runs on four hits in four innings, striking out seven as he saw his ERA rise to 1.53 in taking the loss. Four Tulsa relievers shut out Springfield on two hits over the final four innings, striking out four.

Springfield got on the scoreboard in the first inning on a run-scoring fielder's choice, and padded its advantage in the second on two walks, a wild pitch and a run-scoring grounder to first. The Cardinals' final run came in the fourth as Nick Raposo doubled to center, scoring Nick Dunn who had singled to center with one out.

Brandon Lewis gave Tulsa its only run with a solo homer in the top of the fifth.

For the second consecutive game Tulsa right fielder Andy Pages threw out a runner on the base paths for a double play. In the sixth, Dunn tripled to right with one out. Then Raposo hit a fly ball to right, with Pages catching it and throwing home to catcher Carson Taylor, who tagged out Dunn trying to score.

The Drillers did have their chances late in the game but couldn't deliver with runners on base. They loaded the bases in the eighth on an error, a walk and a hit batsman, but Taylor struck out to end the threat.

Tulsa put the tying run on base in the top of the ninth as Justin Yurchak walked to lead off and Jonny DeLuca followed with a single to center, with Yurchak advancing to third base. The rally died, however, as Tulsa could not manage another hit off reliever Tyler Pike.

The Drillers were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position in the game, while Springfield was 1-for-9.

SPRINGFIELD 3, TULSA 1

Tulsa;000;010;000;--;1;5;1

Springfield;110;100;000;--;3;6;1

Stone, Robertson (5), Zuniga (7), Leasure (8) and Taylor; Graceffo, Roberts (8), Pike (8) and Raposo. W: Graceffo (5-1). L: Stone (5-3). Save: Pike (2). HR: TUL, Lewis (9). RBI: TUL, Lewis (24); SPG, Raposo (13), Koperniak (30). LOB: TUL 8, SPG 6. T: 2:19. A: 1,711.

— Staff reports