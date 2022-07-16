Drillers update: Springfield blows past Tulsa for a 15-5 victory

Sunday

Up next: 6:05 p.m. Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBD; Springfield, Michael McGreevy (5-2, 3.67 ERA)

Season series: Springfield leads 9-8

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (fireworks)

Saturday's game

The Tulsa Drillers got off to a quick start only see Springfield bury them in a barrage of runs, as the Cardinals scored a 15-5 victory Saturday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

Jonny Deluca led off the game with a double for Tulsa, and Ryan Ward followed with a walk. Both moved up on a ground out by Kody Hoese, then Justin Yurchak singled to drive both of them home. Andy Pages singled, and Devin Mann's two-out single scored Yurchak for a 3-0 Drillers lead.

That was pretty much all the good news for Tulsa in the game, however. A one-out single and two walks in the bottom of the first led to Chandler Redmond's grand slam, putting Springfield ahead for good. The Cardinals added four more runs on the bottom of the second as they followed a pair of one-out walks with five straight base hits for an 8-3 advantage.

Yurchak and Pages opened the third with singles for Tulsa, and Mann drove in Yurchak with a one-out double. But Springfield answered with four more runs in the fourth, Chase Pinder's two-run homer being the big blow, and the Cardinals led 12-4.

Springfield built the lead to 15-4 before Ryan Ward closed out the night with a two-out solo homer in the ninth, his 22nd on the season.

SPRINGFIELD 15, TULSA 5

Tulsa;301;000;001;—;5;10;2

Springfield;440;402;01X;—;15;14;0

Knack, Martinez (1), Malisheski (4), Leasure (5), Robertson (6) and Taylor; Escobar, Roberts (6), Gragg (7) and Rodriguez . W: Escobar (6-5). L: Knack (2-6). HR: TUL, Ward (22); SPG, Redmond (11), Pinder (7), Buchberger (1). RBI: TUL, Mann 2 (27), Youchak 2 (25), Ward (55); SPG, Kopernick (33), Pinder 4 (28), Redmond 4 (47), Rodriguez (20), Toerner 2 (16), Antico 2 (11), Buchberger (1). SB: SPG, Toerner (6), Kopernick (8), Dunn (4), Buchberger (1). LOB: TUL 7, SPG 6. T: 2:42. A: 4,131.

— Staff reports