Drillers update: RockHounds strike early against Stone in win; Taylor, Dodson return for Tulsa

Saturday

Up next: 7:05 p.m. vs. Midland RockHounds at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Midland, LHP David Leal (3-4, 5.19 ERA); Tulsa, RHP Landon Knack (2-6, 4.89 ERA).

Season series: Drillers lead 6-4

Promotions: Noodlers Beach Towels — Noodlers Weekend continues at ONEOK Field as the first 1,500 fans who enter through the Oil Derrick, Union Home Mortgage or the Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Noodlers beach towel. For the second night in a row, there will be a catfish tank with live noodling demonstrations during the game.

On deck: 1:05 p m. Sunday vs. Midland (Noodlers Kids Socks giveaway, Family Funday, Skills Clinic)

Driller bits

Friday’s recap: Kyle McCann's two-run homer in the first inning launched the Midland RockHounds to an 8-2 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at ONEOK Field.

Gavin Stone (6-4) had not allowed a home run in 68 2/3 innings since joining Tulsa (58-46, 18-19 second half) before giving up McCann’s towering blast.

Stone, who entered with a 1.32 ERA, allowed his second-highest earned run total in his 13 starts -- three. He allowed six hits, walked two and struck out 11 in five innings as he threw 67 of a career-high 104 pitches for strikes.

Midland (55-51, 24-13) led 3-2 before adding a sixth-inning run on shortstop Leonel Valera's throwing error. The RockHounds broke the game open with four runs in the eighth on only one hits as Drillers relievers issued three walks and a hit-by-pitch before Jordan Diaz's RBI single for his third hit of the game.

Jack Cushing (8-2) allowed two runs in five innings to pick up the win. Cushing allowed six hits, walked one and struck out seven as he threw 63 of 91 pitches for strikes.

Roster move: Drillers catcher Carson Taylor was activated from the Injured List and was in Friday’s lineup, as the designated hitter, against Midland for the first time since suffering an injury in the Aug. 4 game at Northwest Arkansas. Taylor singled in his first at-bat.

Family ties: Tulsa reliever Cole Percival has pitched twice in the series against Midland. His father, Troy, played for Midland in the Texas League in 1992 and pitched at Drillers Stadium en route to a 14-year career in the major leagues that included 358 saves and four selections to the American League All-Star team.

Dodson returns: Tanner Dodson pitched a scoreless inning in his first Drillers appearance since June 15.

Colorful matchup: For the second night in a row, the Drillers wore lime green Noodlers jerseys while the RockHounds had their orange jerseys.

Friday

ROCKHOUNDS 8, DRILLERS 2

Midland;210;001;040;—;8;11;0

Tulsa;101;000;000;—;2;9;2

Cushing, Milburn (6), Hall (7), Charles (9) and Schwarz; Stone, Varland (6), Dodson (7), Gibbens (8), Percival (8), Hernandez (9) and January. W: Cushing (8-2). L: Stone (6-4). HR: Midland, McCann (15). RBI: Midland, McCann 3 (48), Diaz (56), Foyle (20), Gelof (43); Tulsa, Pages (61), Avelino (12). E: Tulsa, Betancourt (1), Valera (15). LOB: Midland 11, Tulsa 10. T: 3:12. A: 6,366.

Friday’s lineups: Midland — 1, Mickey McDonald, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 4-2-1-0); 2, Zack Gelof, 2B (4-1-0-1); 3, Kyle McCann, 1B (5-1-2-3); 4, Jordan Diaz, DH (5-0-3-1); 5, JJ Schwarz, C (4-0-0-0); 6, Logan Davidson, SS (4-0-0-0); 7, Brett Harris, 3B (5-2-3-0); 8, Shane Selman, RF (4-1-0-0); 9, Devin Foyle, LF (3-1-2-1).

Tulsa — 1, Leonel Valera, SS (4-2-2-0); 2, Justin Yurchak, LF (5-0-2-0); 3, Andy Pages, CF (3-0-0-1); 4, Brandon Lewis, 1B (4-0-1-0); 5, Abiatal Avelino, 3B (4-0-2-1); 6, Ryan January, C (3-0-0-0); 7, Carson Taylor, DH (3-0-1-0); 8, Kenneth Betancourt, 2B (4-0-0-0); 9, Ismael Alcantara, CF (4-0-1-0).

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World