Drillers update: Nick Nastrini's strong start on the mound not enough as Tulsa falls at Arkansas

Thursday

Up next: 6:35 p.m., Tulsa vs. Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock, Arkansas

TV/Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, Landon Knack (2-8, 5.18 ERA); Arkansas, Bryce Miller (2-0, 3.51 ERA).

Season series: Arkansas leads 8-6

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30 vs. NW Arkansas ($2 Tuesday)

Wednesday's game

Tulsa wasted a strong outing by starting pitcher Nick Nastrini as it could manage just four hits and fell 3-1 to Arkansas on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Drillers scored the game's first run in the fourth as Justin Yurchak walked with one out, moved up on a ground out by Andy Pages and then scored on Brandon Lewis' single to right.

Nastrini held the Naturals scoreless on three hits through the first six innings before they broke through in the seventh as Zach DeLoach hit a two-out, two-run homer to right center, giving Arkansas a 2-1 lead and bringing in Jordan Leasure from the Tulsa bullpen.

Arkansas scored its final run when Joe Rizzo hit an RBI single with one out in the eighth.

The Drillers tried to stage a rally in the top of the ninth as Lewis led off with a double and Buddy Reed walked with one out, with Lewis moving up to third on a ball-four wild pitch. Reed then stole second base, putting the tying run in scoring position. However, Abiatal Avelino popped out to the shortstop for the second out, and Kenneth Betencourt struck out to end the threat.

Nastrini (1-1) finished the game allowing two earned runs on three hits, walking one and striking out nine. Tulsa pitchers fanned a dozen batters for the game and allowed just the one walk.

ARKANSAS 3, TULSA 1

Tulsa;000;100;000;--;1;4;2

Arkansas;000;000;21X;--;3;6;0

Nastrini, Leasure (7), Hernandez (8) and Taylor; Berroa, Haberer (6), Weiman (7), Kaminsky (8), Arias (9) and Anchia. W: Weiman (2-0). L: Nastrini (1-1). Save: Arias (1). HR: ARK, DeLoach (12). RBI: TUL, Lewis (54); ARK, DeLoach 2 (56). LOB: Tulsa 8, Arkansas 4. T: 2:28. A: 3,107.

— Staff reports