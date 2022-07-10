Drillers update: Miller, Drillers split series with Naturals

Tuesday

Up next: 6:35 p.m. Tulsa vs. Springfield Cardinals at John Q. Hammons Field, Springfield, Missouri

Radio: KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Tulsa, TBA; Springfield, TBA

Season series: Drillers lead 7-5

Next home game: 7:05 p.m. July 22 vs. Wichita (Fireworks)

Sunday's game

The Tulsa Drillers took a split in their six-game series against Northwest Arkansas with a 6-3 win over the Naturals Sunday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas took an early lead in the game with a pair of unearned runs with two outs in the third inning. The Drillers rallied with home runs from Chris Betts, Ryan Ward, and Leonel Valera to gain the victory, but it was not easy. The Naturals left the bases loaded to end both the eighth and ninth innings.

Drillers starter Bobby Miller was one strikeout shy of matching his season-high, finishing with nine in five innings pitched. He allowed only one hit and no earned runs, but was tagged with two unearned runs in the bottom of the third inning after a fielding error from Abiatal Avelino and a throwing error by Jonny DeLuca allowed the runners to advance home.

Chris Betts gave the Drillers their first lead of the afternoon with a three-run homer to right field in the top of the fifth. Ryan Ward added another run on a solo shot later in the inning, his 19th home run of the season.

DeLuca hit his first double as a Driller to lead off the seventh inning and scored on the next play when Ward singled into right field to extend the Drillers lead to 5-2. Leonel Valera added the Drillers' final run with a solo homer in the eighth.

The Naturals cut into the lead when an eighth-inning walk forced in a run. However, Guillermo Zuniga struck out the next two batters to hold the lead at three, and Northwest Arkansas again came up short after loading the bases in the ninth.

TULSA 6, NW ARKANSAS 3

Tulsa;000;040;110;--;6;11;2

NWA;002;000;010;--;3;5;0

Miller, Leasure (6), Drury (7), Zuniga (8), Curtis (9) and Betts; Marsh, Phillips (6), Chamberlain (7), Skoglund (8), Webb (9) and Cropley. W: Miller (4-3). L: Marsh (1-8). Save: Curtis (1). HR: Tulsa, Betts (3), Ward (19), Valera (2). RBI: Tulsa, Betts 3 (8), Valera (8), Ward 2 (50); NWA, Gentry (22). LOB: Tulsa 10; NWA 9. T: 2:43. A: 1,849.

— Staff reports