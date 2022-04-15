Drillers update: Michael Busch, James Outman extend on-base streaks

Saturday

Up next: 4:30 p.m. doubleheader, Tulsa vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles at ONEOK Field

TV/Radio: KRSU-TV, KTBZ am1430

Probable pitchers: Amarillo, RHP Bryce Jarvis (0-0, 5.79 ERA) and TBA; Tulsa, LHP John Rooney (1-0, 1.80 ERA).

Season series: Tied 2-2

Promotions: Drillers ¼-Zip Short-Sleeved Pullover giveaway — The first 1,500 fans, ages 5 and up, entering with a paid admission through either the Union Home Mortgage First Base, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Drillers quarter-zip short-sleeved pullover. The giveaway starts at 4 p.m. and will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL and XXXL sizes plus youth large sizes.

Driller bits

Streaking: Tulsa’s Michael Busch and James Outman have reached base in all seven games this season. Outman kept his streak going when he drew a key eighth-inning walk in Tulsa’s rally for a 4-3 win Friday. Outman’s five-game hitting streak, however, ended Thursday.

Bat dog: The Drillers are using a bat dog, Muleta, for the first five innings at Friday home games this season. Muleta, who had a successful Drillers debut Friday, is with Sit Means Sit Dog Training.

Injury report: Amarillo catcher Andy Yerzy left Friday’s game in the fifth inning after he fouled a pitch off his face.

Homer pace: Through six games, Tulsa had only four homers compared to 10 at the same time last season.

Good and bad: Amarillo entered Friday leading Double-A with 47 runs scored, but it had the second-worst ERA at 7.33.

Casey called: Outfielder Donovan Casey, who played for Tulsa in 2019 and ‘21, was promoted to the majors for the first time Friday by the Washington Nationals.

Friday’s lineups: Amarillo — 1, Corbin Carroll, CF (AB-R-H-BI, 2-1-1-0); 2, Eduardo Diaz, LF (4-0-0-0), Dominic Canzone, LF (0-0-0-0); 3, Andy Yerzy, C (2-0-0-0), Juan Centeno, C (2-0-0-0); 4, Dominic Fletcher, DH (3-0-0-1); 5, Leandro Cedeno 1B (4-1-1-1); 6, Ti’Quan Forbes, 3B (4-0-0-0); 7, Jancarlos Cintron, SS (4-1-1-1); 8, Drew Stankiewicz, 2B (3-0-0-0); 9, Nick Dalsandro, RF (3-0-0-0).

Tulsa — 1, James Outman, CF (3-2-0-0); 2, Andy Pages, DH (4-0-2-1); 3, Michael Busch, DH (2-0-0-1); 4, Ryan Ward, LF (3-1-2-2); 5, Carson Taylor, C (4-0-0-0); 6, Brandon Lewis, 1B (3-0-0-0); 7, Jacob Amaya, SS (2-0-0-0); 8, Kody Hoese, SS (3-0-0-0); 9, Devin Mann, 2B (3-1-1-0).

